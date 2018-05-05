Ireland's Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe suffer heartache as Arsenal lose FA Cup final

IT WAS NOT to be for the Republic of Ireland’s Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe as Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

A brace of goals from Ramona Bachmann, and one from Fran Kirby, was enough to secure the trophy for Chelsea in front of a crowd of over 45,000 spectators in Wembley.

Vivianne Miedema scored for Arsenal in the 73rd minute to bring them back to 2-1 and set-up an intriguing conclusion to the game, but Kirby responded for Chelsea within three minutes to put the contest beyond doubt.

Quinn started in the Arsenal defence, while substitute McCabe was introduced in the 84th minute.

Aresenal were looking to claim their second domestic trophy of the season after lifting the Continental Tyres Cup back in March, but the Irish duo were unable to help the club over the line in the end.

“I’m very proud. We’ve got a very young squad so for us the future is bright with these players. Going forward the more they’re exposed to big games, the more we will grow.” #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/M7MnFgXD8v — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 5, 2018

