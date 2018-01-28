  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'He's going to be okay' - Relief for Kilkenny after captain is stretchered off

There was a lengthy stoppage as Cillian Buckley received treatment in last night’s game.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 10:25 AM
12 hours ago 10,166 Views 7 Comments
KILKENNY CAPTAIN CILLIAN Buckley got the all-clear from team medics last night after being stretchered off in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with his neck in a brace.

Cillian Buckley injured in the second half Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Buckley suffered the injury towards the end of the Division 1A hurling league clash with Cork and there was a lengthy stoppage to the game as he received treatment with eight minutes of injury-time subsequently being played by referee Fergal Horgan.

But Kilkenny manager Brian Cody revealed afterwards that Buckley had been stretchered off just as a precaution.

“He’s going to be okay. He’s fine. I haven’t seen him but I talked to the doctor there and he’ll be fine.

“I didn’t know what was going on to be honest about it. I knew there was some reason for it obviously. They were very, very careful with the injury and that but he’s fine.”

Buckley, who became Kilkenny captain on the back of Dicksboro’s county senior final win last October, was in fine form as he struck over 0-3 from play during the game.

His availability will be important as Kilkenny seek to bounce back from this defeat, starting with next Sunday’s clash with Clare.

“We were well in the hunt,” remarked Cody.

“Cork got an early goal and that divided us at the finish. Very competitive right through the game.

“It was score for score a lot of the time. Very, very happy with a lot of the things that happened out there. Obviously everybody from Kilkenny is disappointed with the result because two points matter.

“Like I said we had a very inexperienced team in lots of ways out there and they did acquit themselves fairly well.”

