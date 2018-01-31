  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 31 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland women's boss Bell agrees new contract after impressive first year

The Englishman has overseen a number of encouraging results as the Girls in Green attempt to qualify for their first-ever World Cup finals.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 1:24 PM
9 hours ago 2,054 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3826138
Colin Bell (file photo).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Colin Bell (file photo).
Colin Bell (file photo).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE today announced a contract extension for Women’s National Team (WNT) manager Colin Bell.

The Englishman, a Women’s Champions League winning boss with FFC Frankfurt, took up the position in February 2017 — replacing the long-serving Sue Ronan.

A turbulent start to life in the job saw the senior squad go on strike last April in an effort to improve their working conditions. However, that issue was resolved with the FAI and Bell has been working to raise the standard of the international women’s teams, both at senior and underage level.

One of his main goals is to lead the Girls in Green to their first-ever qualification to a major tournament. His debut campaign has begun extremely well and Ireland sit second in their 2019 World Cup qualifying group after wins over Slovakia and Northern Ireland were followed by a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to current European champions, the Netherlands.

Having recently spent a week in Portugal to play a couple of friendlies, the WNT face a double-header of qualifiers — at home to Slovakia and the Dutch — in April.

Bell has also introduced a number of younger players into the senior set-up and he signs on with the FAI up until 2021.

“I’m absolutely delighted to extend my contract with the Football Association of Ireland as the head coach of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team,” said Bell.

“It is a source of immense pride for me and my family to be the head coach of the national team, and I’m incredibly proud of the progress the team has made over the last 11 months.

“The players are fantastic to work with as they continually put in maximum effort to ensure their own personal progression and the progress of the national team. We’ve achieved some fantastic results so far, none more so than the draw against the European champions, the Netherlands, in November.

That result proves that this team can achieve at the highest level of international football and hopefully our progress over the next few years will lead to our first-ever appearance at a major tournament.

“Furthermore, in my role as head coach of the Women’s U17s side, I’ve been incredibly impressed and excited by the amount of talent in Ireland. We’ve recently seen the likes of Tyler Toland, Amy Boyle-Carr, Zara Foley and Eabha O’Mahony receive call-ups to the senior squad and that shows my commitment to progressing the talent we have in this country.

“I’m extremely excited about the future for the Women’s National Team and I’d like to thank all of the players, staff and the FAI for their support during my time in Ireland so far.”

A couple of the Ireland players have tweeted their reactions to the news:

Megan Campbell tweet Source: Twitter/Megan Campbell

Diane Caldwell Source: Twitter/Diane Caldwell

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Lucas Moura passes Spurs medical, Man City defender to Everton and the deadline day rumours

Arsenal complete €63.75m Aubameyang transfer from Borussia Dortmund

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City
Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City
Eriksen nets after 11 seconds as Spurs dominate dismal United at Wembley
Trouble at Chelsea as they're well beaten at home by Bournemouth
ARSENAL
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Massive boost for Arsenal as Ozil reportedly agrees new £350k-a-week deal
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
FRANCE
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
Nine new caps in exciting Ireland U20s team to face France
France to crackdown on spread of promotions after Nutella frenzy
FOOTBALL
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal despite comical complications
Debuchy ends Arsenal stint and joins Saint-Etienne as three young Gunners secure loans
IRELAND
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland
'France have a staff that doesn't really inspire confidence and that's a bonus for Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie