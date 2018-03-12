  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sadlier's goal the difference as Cork City bounce back against Shamrock Rovers

The former Irish U21 international struck from the penalty spot to keep the champions on top.

By Paul Dollery Monday 12 Mar 2018, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 6,374 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3899443

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Kieran Sadlier celebrates after scoring for Cork City against Shamrock Rovers. Source: Stephen McCarthy

Cork City 1
Shamrock Rovers 0

Paul Dollery reports from Turner’s Cross

KIERAN SADLIER’S FOURTH goal of the season was enough for Cork City to return to winning ways at the expense of Shamrock Rovers in this evening’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division encounter at Turner’s Cross.

The result keeps the defending champions at the summit of the table after they responded positively to the disappointment of Friday’s 1-0 defeat away to Dundalk. It was the second loss of the season for an in-form Rovers side, who put six goals past both Derry City and Bray Wanderers in their two most recent outings.

Sadlier converted from the penalty spot late in the first half for John Caulfield’s side after Graham Cummins was fouled by Hoops goalkeeper Kevin Horgan. The former Irish U21 international, who opened his account for 2018 in last month’s President’s Cup victory over Dundalk, has now netted three times in five games in this league campaign.

Facing a Shamrock Rovers side who had scored 12 times in their last 180 minutes of football, Cork City selected a relatively inexperienced defence. With Steven Beattie ruled out due to injury, 19-year-old Conor McCarthy reverted to right-back after playing alongside Aaron Barry in the centre for Friday’s defeat at Oriel Park. Barry’s new partner was 21-year-old Sean McLoughlin, who was making just his second league start for the club as the injured Alan Bennett remained sidelined. The other change in the home side’s line-up saw Garry Buckley replaced by Barry McNamee in the attacking central midfield role.

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Joey O'Brien of Shamrock Rovers under pressure from Cork City's Barry McNamee. Source: Stephen McCarthy

Rovers handed a debut to former Irish international Joey O’Brien, who started at right-back due to the absence of the injured Ethan Boyle. Left-back Luke Byrne came in at the expense of Trevor Clarke, who was among the substitutes, in the second change made by manager Stephen Bradley following Friday’s 6-1 victory over Derry City.

Meaty challenges were plentiful but chances were scarce during the first half at Turner’s Cross, where 4,483 spectators turned up to watch the second home game of Cork City’s tenure as champions. Aaron Barry had to make a crucial block to prevent Dan Carr from giving Rovers the lead from close range, before Sean Kavanagh drilled the ball inches wide from just outside the box after some nice build-up play involving Lee Grace and Graham Burke.

Nearly 38 minutes had passed by the time City finally had an attempt at Kevin Horgan’s goal, and the breakthrough followed shortly afterwards. After Graham Cummins’ header from Sadlier’s cross struck the post, Horgan brought Cummins down and referee Robert Harvey didn’t hesitate to point to the spot. Sadlier went straight down the middle with his penalty kick to give the hosts the lead.

City went close to doubling their advantage three minutes before the interval. Cummins released Barry McNamee down the left, his low cross found Karl Sheppard at the near post, but his flicked effort was saved by Horgan.

Playing into the Shed End, the champions were much more of an offensive threat after the break. McNamee had a couple of good chances, failing to get a good connection on Sheppard’s cross before firing over when Cummins teed him up. Gearoid Morrissey was also unable to hit the target following an assist from Cummins, who himself had City’s best chance of the second half. However, the former St Johnstone striker steered his left-footed effort just wide from Sadlier’s cross.

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Kieran Sadlier converts from the penalty spot. Source: Stephen McCarthy

But Stephen Bradley’s side did have opportunities to draw level. Carr couldn’t manage to get on the end of a good passing movement involving Ronan Finn, Sean Kavanagh and Brandon Miele. The English striker also had an effort blocked by Shane Griffin, who was later named the home side’s man of the match.

The closest Rovers came to snatching a share of the spoils was from a corner with eight minutes of normal time remaining. Graham Burke’s delivery reached Luke Byrne at the back post, but the full-back’s header struck Mark McNulty’s crossbar.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Aaron Barry, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrissey; Karl Sheppard, Barry McNamee (Garry Buckley, 77), Kieran Sadlier (Jimmy Keohane, 84) Graham Cummins.

Shamrock Rovers: Kevin Horgan; Joey O’Brien (Joel Coustrain, 70), Lee Grace, Ally Gilchrist (Roberto Lopes, 47), Luke Byrne; Sam Bone, Ronan Finn; Brandon Miele (Trevor Clarke, 67), Graham Burke, Sean Kavanagh; Daniel Carr.

Referee: Robert Harvey

Ireland U19 striker scores a beauty from 40 yards out in Scotland

‘Contrary to how it has been reported, I did not attack the FAI’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Golden Silva as City beat Stoke (and if they win their next two matches, the title's wrapped up)
Golden Silva as City beat Stoke (and if they win their next two matches, the title's wrapped up)
Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino after nine months in charge
After over 400 appearances for Man United, Carrick confirms he's retiring at the end of the season
FOOTBALL
'They have no idea about football' - Klopp hits back at Alexander-Arnold critics
'They have no idea about football' - Klopp hits back at Alexander-Arnold critics
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
From 'hell to heaven' in a week – Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
IRELAND
Daly a doubt for England as Jones banks 'painful' lessons before facing Ireland
Daly a doubt for England as Jones banks 'painful' lessons before facing Ireland
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
'We can start talking about it now': Murray and Ireland ready to raise performance for Slam bid
SCOTLAND
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
Ireland say Cian Healy suffered 'a stinger-like injury' but will train fully this week
Earls an inspiration to Garry Ringrose as impressive return highlights his class
ENGLAND
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie