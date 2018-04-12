  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
6 players honoured from champs Corofin in All-Ireland club football awards

Nemo Rangers, Slaughtneil, Moorefield and Kilcar also have players in the team.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,720 Views 1 Comment
Connolly, Silke and O'Connor all recognised for their club exploits.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

ALL-IRELAND KINGPINS Corofin have six representatives on the inaugural AIB GAA club players’ football team with three players from the Galway outfit – Liam Silke, Michael Farragher and Ian Burke – in line for the individual player of the year award.

Silke hit the winning goal in the semi-final victory over Moorefield, Farragher raised a green flag in the St Patrick’s Day success over Nemo Rangers and star forward Burke was a key figure all season.

That trio are all named on the team of the year along with Corofin team-mates Kieran Fitzgerald, Dylan Wall and Martin Farragher, man-of-the-match in the success in the decider in Croke Park last month.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Nemo Rangers have two award winners in midfielder Alan O’Donovan and star forward Luke Connolly.

Semi-finalists Slaughtneil have four players in the McKaigue brothers, Karl and Chrissy, goalkeeper Antóin McMullan and forward Christopher Bradley.

Moorefield duo James Murray and Eanna O’Connor along with Kilcar forward Patrick McBrearty are selected to complete the team.

2018 AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards

1. Antóin McMullan (Slaughtneil)

2. Liam Silke (Corofin)
3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin)
4. Karl McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

5. James Murray (Moorefield)
6. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil)
7. Dylan Wall (Corofin)

8. Alan O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
9. Michael Farragher (Corofin)

10. Eanna O’Connor (Moorefield)
11. Christopher Bradley (Slaughtneil)
12. Ian Burke (Corofin)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar)
14. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)
15. Martin Farragher (Corofin)

Footballer of the Year Nominees

Ian Burke (Corofin)
Michael Farragher (Corofin)
Liam Silke (Corofin)

Fintan O'Toole
