Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored one of the all-time great Champions League goals

Connecting with the bicycle kick. Source: AFP/Getty Images

WOW. JUST, WOW.

Having opened the scoring three minutes into tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg between Juventus and Real Madrid in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo goes and does this.

An out-of-this-world overhead kick to double their lead and take his tally in the competition to 14 goals in nine appearances this season.

Remarkable stuff.

He even left manager Zinedine Zidane lost for words…

