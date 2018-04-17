'You're either all-in, or you're out': Leavy braced for breakdown battle with Beirne

DAN LEAVY HAS been through numerous scraps and scrapes with Tadhg Beirne on the training field, and the Grand Slam winner is looking forward to testing his old mucker’s breakdown mettle in Saturday’s Champions Cup final.

Beirne has become one of the most formidable breakdown poach threats in European rugby since leaving his native province for Scarlets in 2016.

Though much of Beirne’s time in Leinster was blighted by injury, according to Leavy when he was fit, his presence was well and truly felt when it came to training against the first team.

“Me and Tadhg were always in the yellow bibs when we were going through the academy,” says Leavy, who could well play alongside Beirne for Ireland this summer.

“It used to be a straight-out brawl between me and Tadhg and all the senior players. We were trying to prove ourselves and they were trying to keep us down in the academy for as long as possible.”

The precocious groundhogs are no longer the underdogs to anyone and while they will come to Europe’s final four via different paths, they are certain to be a thorn in one another’s efforts to control the speed of ball.

Beirne, in a green bib on this occasion, training with Leinster before the 2015/16 season. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Beirne tops the Pro14′s list of the leading turnover artists. Sitting with 37, 15 clear of the nearest challengers, he looks as immovable that position as he is when in the jackal position over a ruck.

Leavy came away from the quarter-final win over Saracens with black eye restricting his view of his man of the match award. For a similar performance and result in the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, the Dubliner would happily double the cost this time around.

“I don’t think the modelling career is going to kick off,” the openside jokes, “you know, I’ll take two black eyes to get through this game.”

“That’s just the way I’ve kind of always played. To some people it might look like it’s a bit dangerous, but it’s just the way I’ve always been. Particularly when I go for a ball, I think if you are second-guessing yourself in the back row, especially as a seven going for the ball, you are going to hurt yourself.

“So you’re either all-in or you’re out.”

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

If those shiners come in a tight spot, chances are Beirne won’t be far away.

“He’s definitely someone who will put his body on the line. He’s clocked up some serious minutes for Scarlets this season and showed his durability.

“I’d say Munster are delighted to have him for next season. We’re going to have to really target him for this weekend and not let him make a mess of our ball, as he does every other team.”

“He was very unlucky with injuries in his time here. You definitely need the bit of luck too and it didn’t really fall for him here. Ultimately the cream rises to the top and he’s done fantastically over there.”