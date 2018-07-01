Bad news for Harry Arter as Bournemouth complete signing of Wales midfielder

WITH HARRY ARTER’S club future still very much in the air, there was further bad news for the Ireland international today as Bournemouth bolstered their midfield resources with the signing of highly-rated David Brooks.

Arter is still under contract at the Premier League club but having fallen out of favour with manager Eddie Howe, has held talks with Bournemouth over his future on the south coast.

With the summer transfer window officially opening today, Arter appears to have slipped further down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium with the arrival of Wales international Brooks from Sheffield United.

Brooks — who turns 21 in a week’s time — joins Bournemouth on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee and told the club’s website he was keen to step up a division after starring for Sheffield United in the Championship.

The midfielder made 33 appearances in all competitions last season as the Blades finished 10th in the second-tier.

“The chance to come and play for a club in the Premier League is a great opportunity for myself. I’m delighted to be on board,” he said.

“When you look at Eddie Howe as a manager you want to be involved in something like that. He’s got big ambitions and with younger players he develops them well and he gives them a chance.

“That’s something I’m looking for and he was one of the main attractions for me to come to Bournemouth.”

Howe added that Brooks — capped three times by Wales — fitted the bill as to the type of player that will slot in naturally into their philosophy of play.

“David is a player we have been looking at for a long time,” he said.

“He is technically very good, has huge potential and will fit our philosophy in terms of how we want to play.

“We’ve seen enough to suggest he is a player who could be outstanding at this level in the future if he develops in the right way and is willing to learn and improve.”

