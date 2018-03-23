  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Another Aussie on board for Connacht with signing of Rebels out-half Horwitz

The former Waratah looks set to play in tandem with Kyle Godwin at the Sportsground next season.

By Sean Farrell Friday 23 Mar 2018, 3:14 PM
26 minutes ago 944 Views 1 Comment
Horwitz clears his lines against the Force.
Image: Will Russell
Image: Will Russell

CONNACHT HAVE ADDED a second Australian playmaker in the space of a week after announcing the signing Rebels out-half David Horwitz.

The 23-year-old will join capped Wallaby centre Kyle Godwin in Galway next season after seeing out the Super Rugby season  with the Rebels.

A former Australia U20 international, Horwitz featured extensively for the Waratahs over the past two seasons, operating as both 10 and 12. However, he has struggled to make an impact for the Rebels so far this season as he sits behind Reece Hodge and Bill Meakes in the pecking order at centre and Jack Debreczeni at out-half.

“I have enjoyed my time in Super Rugby and would like to thank the Rebels and their fans for my time there,” said Horwitz in today’s statement.

“Connacht are really ambitious about their plans for the future and I share that ambition and hope to contribute to bringing further success to the province. I am looking forward to focusing more on my favoured position of out-half with Connacht.”

GettyImages-534648238 Horwitz celebrates with Folau. Source: Matt King

“David is a quality out-half who has also built up considerable experience at centre.” says Connacht CEO Willie Ruane.Hor

“His Super Rugby credentials are obvious having featured heavily for the Waratahs last season. He will be another strong addition to Connacht and we look forward to his arrival next season.”

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

