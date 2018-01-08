David Moyes singles out Ireland U21 youngster for praise after cup clash

WEST HAM BOSS David Moyes may have been frustrated with his side’s overall performance in their draw at Shrewsbury on Sunday, but he offered words of encouragement for Ireland U21 youngster Josh Cullen.

It was a less than pleasant afternoon for Cullen, as he lost two of his teeth in a collision with Abu Ogogo, but the manager praised his display.

“Josh was probably our best player today. Considering he’s only just come back and we’re getting to know him, he did well,” Moyes told West Ham’s official site.

“He had two teeth knocked out and he’s gone straight to A&E to see if they can save them.”

The Essex-born midfielder has been highly thought of for some time now.

The 21-year-old made his West Ham debut all the way back in 2015, when he appeared in the Hammers’ Europa League clash with FC Lusitans.

Later that year, he came off the bench for his Premier League debut in West Ham’s 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Ouch!! West Ham’s Josh Cullen loses a tooth! pic.twitter.com/8cp3mU38Oe — Tim Shires (@timshires) January 7, 2018

Since then, he has spent time on loan at Bradford in League One and Bolton in the Championship, with a return to the latter a possibility in the January transfer window.

Cullen has also impressed for Ireland U21s in midfield alongside West Ham team-mate Declan Rice.

The Boys in Green have gone on an encouraging run in their European Championship qualification campaign and are currently second in their group, two points behind leaders Germany.

After the youngster delivered a man-of-the-match display in their 0-0 draw against Norway last October, boss Noel King said: “I’m always impressed with Josh, he’s our captain, he leads by example.

“He’s technically very good, tackles everybody, he’s going to make a big career in football and we’re delighted to have him.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):