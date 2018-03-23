  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You always dream of having a good start': Debutant Rice a bright spark for Ireland

Martin O’Neill and Seamus Coleman were impressed with the West Ham youngster.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 23 Mar 2018, 8:25 PM
22 minutes ago 669 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3921541

ON AN OTHERWISE disappointing night for Martin O’Neill’s new-look Ireland, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice provided the one source of comfort as he produced an assured display on debut.

Declan Rice and David Meyler dejected Rice impressed on his senior international debut. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 19-year-old was one of three players handed their first caps during the 1-0 defeat to Turkey, and showed why he has featured regularly for West Ham in the Premier League this season.

A savvy footballer in the middle of the park, Rice is comfortable in possession, reads the game well and while he provides a composed presence in front of the back four, also possesses a creative ability.

Rice, who started in the back three of O’Neill’s altered 3-5-2 formation before moving into midfield during the second period, earned the man of the match award for his encouraging performance.

“You always dream of having a good start,” he told RTÉ afterwards. “Only being 19 years old and it being my debut, in a great venue against a great team, I was really looking forward to it. To get man of the match is just the icing on the cake.

“It’s always special to get 90 minutes with the senior team, the result was disappointing but on a personal level I was happy to go out there and prove a point and play well.”

O’Neill was impressed with Rice: “That was pretty impressive for a 19-year-old.”

While now capped for Ireland, there is still the option for the London native to represent the country of his birth until he plays a competitive game but O’Neill is confident the teenager is committed to the Boys in Green.

“His father was there tonight so that’s good news,” the Ireland manager added. “He loves playing for us and that sort of performance we’ll obviously want him.”

The largely nondescript friendly also marked the return of Seamus Coleman for his first appearance in green since his horror leg break against Wales 12 months ago.

“We’re disappointed to have lost but I thought Declan was brilliant,” the Everton captain added.

“He wasn’t just brilliant today, but he’s been brilliant all week in training. He’s a great lad, desperate to do well and a few of us could have taken a leaf out of his book today and that’s the truth.

“It’s great to be back, everyone knows what it means to me to play for Ireland. Unfortunately we didn’t win so it’s disappointing but on a personal level it’s glad to end that journey.”

Posted by on Friday, 23 March 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

New faces fail to inspire Ireland in Turkey

Here’s how we rated the Boys in Green this evening

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi &amp; Ronaldo comparisons
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons
"He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'"
Bale becomes Wales' all-time record goalscorer with hat-trick as Giggs gets off to a winning start
IRELAND
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
MANCHESTER UNITED
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'
'He looked like Jack Nicholson in The Shining' - When Gerard Pique incurred the wrath of Roy Keane
Manchester United finally looks set to have its first-ever professional women's team

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie