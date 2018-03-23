  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's how we rated the Boys in Green this evening

The Republic of Ireland went down 1-0 to Turkey in this evening’s friendly.

By Ben Blake Friday 23 Mar 2018, 7:56 PM
52 minutes ago 3,848 Views 6 Comments
Ireland's starting line-up.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Colin Doyle - 6 11 years on from his first cap, the Cork man made a number of decent stops but and fared okay barring a nervy moment with Duffy.

Kevin Long - 6 May not be getting much game-time for Burnley, but he has looked a decent option at centre-half when he’s played for Ireland.

Shane Duffy - 6 Lining up in the middle of the back three, Duffy got his body behind Turkish strikes at goal. Distribution wasn’t great, however, and more will be expected of him.

Declan Rice - 8 Making his senior bow at 19, Rice showed maturity beyond his years. Assured on the ball and he also made a couple of timely blocks.

Seamus Coleman - 6 Great to see him back, the Ireland skipper is probably still a bit rusty though. Came off after 63 minutes.

Alan Browne- 6 Tipped to make the step up and become a regular, it proved a low-key enough second appearance for the Preston man.

Conor Hourihane - 5 Like fellow Cork man Browne, the game seemed to pass the Villa midfielder by.

Jeff Hendrick - 6 Played a beautiful through-ball for Hogan, in what was Ireland’s best chance. Now one of the established players, but he didn’t impose himself enough.

James McClean - 6 Threw himself into a couple of tackles in the first half, but lost his man for the goal. Tried to make something happen in the second half, but it didn’t come off.

Sean Maguire - 6 A couple of heavy touches but the service into him was far from ideal. Had a penalty shout and was withdrawn for Shane Long in the second half.

Scott Hogan - 6 Made a great run for that first-half chance, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Substitutes

Shane Long - 5
Matt Doherty - 5
David Meyler - 5
Ciaran Clark - 5
Daryl Horgan - 6
Alan Judge - 5 

