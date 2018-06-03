This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 3 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance

At just 19, the West Ham youngster was composed on the ball throughout Ireland’s win over the US.

By Ben Blake Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 12:33 AM
24 minutes ago 638 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4050988
Rice celebrates one of Ireland's goals.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Rice celebrates one of Ireland's goals.
Rice celebrates one of Ireland's goals.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DECLAN RICE HAS played just three times for Ireland, but the man-of-the-match award has already gone his way on two occasions.

Showing maturity beyond his years in Saturday night’s 2-1 win over the US, the teenager looked assured one the ball in the defensive midfield role.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Martin O’Neill said of the West Ham youngster afterwards.

“Where he plays is another point. We’ve had him playing central midfield, I thought he commanded that brilliantly. He gets close to players. He’s a proper talent.”

Having made his senior debut in the loss to Turkey back in March, Rice featured in Monday’s defeat to France, so this was his first taste of victory in a green shirt.

“We lost against Turkey on my debut and we lost against France, so tonight it was important to get back that winning mentality,” he said. “To go 1-0 down was a disappointment, and we knew we had to come out in the second half and give a bit more. Luckily enough, we went on to win 2-1 and rightly so.

“The other night was frustrating because I couldn’t show what I can do with the ball, but tonight I thought I did show it. I was frustrated I couldn’t do it a bit more, especially in the first half as we were chasing the ball around a bit too much and forcing the play.

The second half was better when we were passing the ball as I could get on the ball.”

Graham Burke and Alan Judge both scored their first international goals in the victory, and Rice was delighted for his international team-mates.

“I’m buzzing for Burkey, I met him for the first time this week,” he added. “He’s going to be on the radar for a lot of English clubs as he’s a top, top player.

“For Judgey, he’s come on in the 88th minute after a tough season with injuries. He’s a top, top fella so I’m happy for him to come on and score.”

Declan Rice and Tyler Adams Chasing down Tyler Adams. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Along with 23-year-old Callum O’Dowda, Rice stood out against the Americans and he has taken to international football remarkably well.

“I think it’s because I’ve been around club men’s football for quite a while now playing with top, top players, and then coming here playing with top players.

“It’s nice integrating with different players from different teams. I’m learning about what I can do better and that’s why I feel so confident on the pitch, because I believe in my ability to get on the ball and get us playing.”

On the topic of his best position, he added: “The manager has been playing me at midfield. In the Turkey game, I was played at the back and it’s up to him where he wants to play me in the future. I just want to keep getting minutes under my belt and playing international football. That’s the main objective.”

Retiring defender John O’Shea said this week that Rice could have what it takes to someday become Ireland captain, and although he knows there’s a long way to go, the teenager has huge confidence in himself.

“He [O'Shea] has been at the top of the game and played with some top, top players,” he said. “To hear that from him, I don’t like to take it on too much, but it’s nice to hear.

Maybe one day I do see myself as a future captain because I do have it in me to tell people and order people around.”

West Ham co-owner David Gold said last week that he hopes new manager Manuel Pellegrini turns Rice into “a strong England defender”. The Londoner will remain eligible to play for his country of birth until he features in a competitive match for Ireland, and he was asked about the comments.

“He [Gold] was on talkSPORT talking, and it’s one of those things — he’s just come out and said it,” Rice replied.

“I’m not going to take too much from it. He can say that and that’s his opinion, but I’m here tonight and I’m playing for Ireland. I’m just focused on that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against the US

First international goals for Graham Burke and Alan Judge hand Ireland victory over the US

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
Impressive England go 9 games unbeaten with World Cup warm-up win
IRELAND
McNamara names five changes as Ireland U20s look to overcome Junior Springboks
McNamara names five changes as Ireland U20s look to overcome Junior Springboks
'There’s a greater goal in mind' - Schmidt looking to trial things in Australia
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
HURLING
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
Hayes point grabs draw for 14-man Limerick in Munster hurling thriller against Cork
Westmeath book McDonagh Cup final place while Kerry seal survival
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Ronaldo wants to play for Mourinho again,' claims Fabio Capello
'Ronaldo wants to play for Mourinho again,' claims Fabio Capello
Napoli 'refused' €50 million Man City bid for star midfielder
Turkey and Everton star apologises after getting sent off for confronting his own supporters

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie