Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance

DECLAN RICE HAS played just three times for Ireland, but the man-of-the-match award has already gone his way on two occasions.

Showing maturity beyond his years in Saturday night’s 2-1 win over the US, the teenager looked assured one the ball in the defensive midfield role.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Martin O’Neill said of the West Ham youngster afterwards.

“Where he plays is another point. We’ve had him playing central midfield, I thought he commanded that brilliantly. He gets close to players. He’s a proper talent.”

Having made his senior debut in the loss to Turkey back in March, Rice featured in Monday’s defeat to France, so this was his first taste of victory in a green shirt.

“We lost against Turkey on my debut and we lost against France, so tonight it was important to get back that winning mentality,” he said. “To go 1-0 down was a disappointment, and we knew we had to come out in the second half and give a bit more. Luckily enough, we went on to win 2-1 and rightly so.

“The other night was frustrating because I couldn’t show what I can do with the ball, but tonight I thought I did show it. I was frustrated I couldn’t do it a bit more, especially in the first half as we were chasing the ball around a bit too much and forcing the play.

The second half was better when we were passing the ball as I could get on the ball.”

Graham Burke and Alan Judge both scored their first international goals in the victory, and Rice was delighted for his international team-mates.

“I’m buzzing for Burkey, I met him for the first time this week,” he added. “He’s going to be on the radar for a lot of English clubs as he’s a top, top player.

“For Judgey, he’s come on in the 88th minute after a tough season with injuries. He’s a top, top fella so I’m happy for him to come on and score.”

Chasing down Tyler Adams. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Along with 23-year-old Callum O’Dowda, Rice stood out against the Americans and he has taken to international football remarkably well.

“I think it’s because I’ve been around club men’s football for quite a while now playing with top, top players, and then coming here playing with top players.

“It’s nice integrating with different players from different teams. I’m learning about what I can do better and that’s why I feel so confident on the pitch, because I believe in my ability to get on the ball and get us playing.”

On the topic of his best position, he added: “The manager has been playing me at midfield. In the Turkey game, I was played at the back and it’s up to him where he wants to play me in the future. I just want to keep getting minutes under my belt and playing international football. That’s the main objective.”

Retiring defender John O’Shea said this week that Rice could have what it takes to someday become Ireland captain, and although he knows there’s a long way to go, the teenager has huge confidence in himself.

“He [O'Shea] has been at the top of the game and played with some top, top players,” he said. “To hear that from him, I don’t like to take it on too much, but it’s nice to hear.

Maybe one day I do see myself as a future captain because I do have it in me to tell people and order people around.”

West Ham co-owner David Gold said last week that he hopes new manager Manuel Pellegrini turns Rice into “a strong England defender”. The Londoner will remain eligible to play for his country of birth until he features in a competitive match for Ireland, and he was asked about the comments.

“He [Gold] was on talkSPORT talking, and it’s one of those things — he’s just come out and said it,” Rice replied.

“I’m not going to take too much from it. He can say that and that’s his opinion, but I’m here tonight and I’m playing for Ireland. I’m just focused on that.”

