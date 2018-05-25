This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Does he only think about his haircuts?' Denmark coach trolls Paul Pogba

The 64-year-old singled out Manchester United’s star for criticism — over his flashy haircuts.

By AFP Friday 25 May 2018, 9:12 PM
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

DENMARK COACH AGE Hareide gave a withering assessment of his World Cup first-round rivals France on Thursday claiming they have no real leader and have little chance in Russia.

“I don’t believe in this team,” Hareide told Danish daily Jyllands-Posten, a month ahead of their 26 June game in Russia.

“They are nothing special,” he said.

“They don’t have a leader such as Zinedine Zidane to lead them, someone who knew how to galvanise them,” said the Norwegian who has been Denmark coach for three years.

“They need to play as a team.”

The 64-year-old singled out Manchester United’s Paul Pogba for criticism — over his flashy haircuts.

“He played against Manchester City with his hair dyed blue and white, maybe he’ll have it red and white to play us.”

“Good grief, does he only think about his haircuts?” asked the coach.

Hareide said he hoped to lead Denmark on a fine campaign.

“I couldn’t stand just being happy to be at the World Cup,” he said.

Denmark beat Ireland 5-1 in a play-off to qualify for the finals where they have been drawn in Group C with Peru, Australia and the French.

© – AFP 2018

