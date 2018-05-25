This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 25 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed

Hundreds of Liverpool supporters are now expected to miss the Champions League final after three flights to Kiev were cancelled.

By AFP Friday 25 May 2018, 8:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,505 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4035734
Some Liverpool fans during the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Image: Steven Paston
Some Liverpool fans during the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Some Liverpool fans during the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Image: Steven Paston

LIVERPOOL’S MAYOR SAYS his bid to get stranded football fans to Kiev for the Champions League final against Real Madrid has failed after he was unable to find crew for back-up planes.

“We regret to say that we have been unable to achieve a resolution that will satisfy everyone. We now must accept the fact that some fans who have tickets may not be able to make the game,” said Mayor Joe Anderson in a statement.

Our hearts go out to all those who will undoubtedly be left bitterly disappointed by this turn of events.”

Hundreds of supporters are now expected to miss the showpiece match in Ukraine on Saturday after operator Worldchoice Sports cancelled three flights because it did not have sufficient landing slots at Boryspil Airport.

Anderson initially said he was working with Kiev’s mayor, former world heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, to find a solution for all those who faced missing out.

He posted several messages on Twitter on Thursday and Friday which gave hope to fans. Anderson said he had secured replacement landing slots and was trying to find a solution to the fiasco by organising a new carrier to provide flights from John Lennon airport.

He said he was eventually able to secure the aircraft, but could not locate a suitable crew.

We are hugely disappointed and frustrated at the utter shambles loyal fans have been put through. Uefa and the companies involved will have questions to answer,” he added in his statement.

Liverpool announced on Friday that anyone who had bought match tickets directly from the club who was due to be on one of the cancelled flights would be able to claim a refund.

“Supporters who were booked on flight numbers ET8704 and ET8706, and those who were unable to travel on the rearranged ET8700 flight booked through Worldchoice Sports, will be able to claim the refund,” the club said on their website.

Worldchoice Sports publicly apologised to fans in a statement on Twitter.

Financial adviser Jason McGimpsey was told on Thursday his flight was cancelled.

He told Britain’s Press Association:

“Worldchoice Sports had been stalling on giving us e-tickets and exact departure times and it’s become clear why that was the case, now finally they’ve said ‘we’ve cancelled it’.

“I’ve been offered a refund but it doesn’t go anywhere near compensating me for what I’ve lost,” he added.

Chris Bolland, who has supported Liverpool for 50 years, will have to watch the game from home.

“I am gutted, to say the least. I am absolutely disgusted and there is nothing I can do about it,” he told the BBC.

“I will now have to watch it with my dear wife — but that’s not a problem as she’s a big Liverpool fan as well.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Liverpool mayor ‘working hard’ to get stranded fans to Kiev after flights fiasco

‘Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!’ – Ramos not buying Salah comparisons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Please beat Liverpool!': There's no doubt who David Beckham wants to win in Kiev
Luiz: Salah can win Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph and strong World Cup
IRELAND
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies
Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Can Madrid cope with Liverpool's pressing and more Champions League talking points
Liverpool mayor 'working hard' to get stranded fans to Kiev after flights fiasco
PREMIER LEAGUE
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?
Real Madrid fans return 1,000 Champions League final tickets as price hikes spell misery
I’ve got a biological age of 23, claims Ronaldo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie