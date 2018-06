Disappointment for Ireland's O'Brien, as Masar wins Epsom Derby

MASAR OF SHEIKH Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum’s Godolphin stable stormed to victory under jockey William Buick in Saturday’s Epsom Derby, as trainer Charlie Appleby earned his first win in the race.

Dee Ex Bee finished second ahead of Roaring Lion in third, while 2,000 Guineas winner and odds-on favourite, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Saxon Warrior, could only manage fourth.

More to follow

