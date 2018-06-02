Disappointment for Ireland's O'Brien, as Masar wins Epsom Derby

MASAR OF SHEIKH Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoumâ€™s Godolphin stable stormed to victory under jockey William Buick in Saturdayâ€™s Epsom Derby, as trainer Charlie Appleby earned his first win in the race.

Dee Ex Bee finished second ahead of Roaring Lion in third, while 2,000 Guineas winner and odds-on favourite, the Aidan Oâ€™Brien-trained Saxon Warrior, could only manage fourth.

More to follow

