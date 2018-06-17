This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Breathtaking Donegal score 9-21 to secure back-to-back Ulster titles

It was a one-sided affair at Brewster Park on Sunday as Donegal secured a landslide win against Armagh.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 6:48 PM
1 hour ago 4,125 Views 2 Comments
Geraldine Mclaughlin scored 3-3 on Sunday.
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO
Geraldine Mclaughlin scored 3-3 on Sunday.
Geraldine Mclaughlin scored 3-3 on Sunday.
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO

Donegal 9-21

Armagh 4-8

Louise Gunn reports from Brewster Park

DONEGAL were in breathtaking form as they put Armagh to the sword by 28 points in Brewster Park, Enniskillen, to clinch back-to-back TG4 Ulster senior titles.

Their full-forward line combined for 8-11 of their total with Yvonne Bonnar finishing with 4-6, all from play. Geraldine McLaughlin scored 3-3 and 1-2 came from Eilish Ward.

All six Donegal forwards got on the scoresheet along with their two midfielders in what was a near faultless display from Maxi Bonnar and Damien Devaney’s side.

The first half was a pulsating affair that yielded six goals and 20 points in end-to-end action.

There was little between them for most of the opening half and they were actually level in the 21st minute 1-7 to 2-4.

Donegal led 1-6 to 0-3 after the first quarter, Bonnar with an early goal in the fourth minute to put them in front 1-1 to 0-1 after Aimee Mackin, who was well marshalled throughout, had opened the scoring with a point from a free in the first minute.

Bonnar hit 1-4 of that first 1-6 for the Tir Chonaill side but it looked like their opening quarter’s hard work had come undone.

First, Kelly Mallon, punished Donegal for a mistake in their own half when goalkeeper Roisin McCafferty was caught well out of position, finishing to the back of the net in the 18th minute.

This before Aimee Mackin finished superbly from the penalty spot in the 21st minute after Mallon was brought down.

Armagh v Donegal - TG4 Ulster Ladies Football Senior Championship Final Armagh's Kelly Mallon in action against Emer Gallagher and Nicole McLaughlin. Source: Dáire Brennan/SPORTSFILE

That levelled the game but thereafter it became one-way traffic as Donegal upped the ante and show their worth.

McLaughlin’s 22nd minute point was crucial and from there until the half-time whistle they outscored their opponents 3-5 to 0-3 while also having Therese McCafferty in the sin bin.

McLaughlin followed up her point with a goal after a quickly taken sideline ball but it was two goals in the space of a minute in injury time that gave Armagh an insurmountable half-time deficit.

First Eilish Ward, after Donegal overturned an Armagh kickout fired home to make it 3-11 to 2-7 and then almost immediately, Niamh Hegarty pounced on a ball that had come back off the post from a Bonnar effort, to stretch the Donegal lead to 10 points, 4-11 to 2-7 and the champions went in with a 4-13 to 2-7 half-time advantage.

Donegal added an unanswered 1-4 after the resumption, Bonnar with a 34th minute goal while it was the 44th minute before Armagh registered their first score of the half through a Caroline O’Hanlon point.

Bonnar completed her hat-trick in the 48th minute, after McCafferty had denied Mackin from the penalty spot minutes earlier.

As the game entered injury time, a well struck O’Hanlon penalty had slightly reduced the deficit back to 7-19 to 3-8 but in almost 10 minutes of injury time — with the stop clock in force —McLaughlin completed her own hat-trick as they finished the game with 12 players with Emer Gallagher, McLaughlin and Katy Herron picking up yellow cards in separate incidents.

Blaithin Mackin scored Armagh’s fourth goal in the 66th minute and player of the match Bonnar wrapped up an historic day for the Tir Chonaill side with her fourth goal with the last action of the game.

Scorers for Donegal: Y Bonnar 4-6, G McLaughlin 3-4 (0-1f), K Herron 0-4, N Hegarty 1-1, K Guthrie 0-1, E Ward 1-2, SJ McDonald 0-2, A McDonnell 0-1

Scorers for Armagh: C O’Hanlon 1-3, (1-0 pen), A Mackin 1-2 (1-0pen, 0-2f), B Mackin (1-1), K Mallon 1-1, A McCoy 0-1

Donegal: R McCafferty; T Doherty, N McLaughlin, E Gallagher; T McCafferty, C Hegarty, D Foley; K Herron, A McDonnell; K Guthrie, N Hegarty, SJ McDonald; G McLaughlin, Y Bonnar, E Ward. Subs: R Friel for N Hegarty (46), N Carr for D Foley (48), B Gallagher for E Ward (49), K McKinney for T Doherty (50), B McLaughlin for SJ McDonald (62)

Armagh: C O’Hare; S Marley, C Morgan, S Reel; M Tennyson, T Grimes, B Mackin; C McCambridge, C O’Hanlon, M Moriarity, F McKenna; L McConville; A Mackin, A McCoy, K Mallon. Subs: M Sheridan for S Reel (39), M McGuinness for F McKenna (44), N Reel for A Mackin (52), S Grey for S Marley (60), N Murphy for K Mallon (62)

Referee: Brian McCallion (Tyrone)

Galway crowned kings of Connacht as strong second-half leads them past Roscommon

0-13 for Duggan, two red cards in first half and clinical Clare sweep past Limerick

