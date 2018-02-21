An exciting documentary about Dublin camogie's All-Ireland quest will be hitting our screens next week

THE DUBLIN CAMOGIE senior team enjoyed an incredible end to their 2017 season, in which they bridged a 27-year gap to contest an All-Ireland semi-final.

Under the new management of five-time All-Ireland winner David Herity, Dublin scored a famous victory over a much-fancied Wexford side in the All-Ireland quarter-final before bowing out against Kilkenny at the penultimate stage.

Their journey to that point is chronicled in the new documentary ‘True Blues,’ which will be aired on eir sport 1 next Monday night 26 February at 9.30pm.

And a trailer for the programme indicates that it’s going to be a fascinating watch.

Produced by Marmalade Films, ‘True Blues’ will include some interesting behind-the-scenes footage from Dublin’s 2017 campaign, as well as interviews with various members of the squad, including the players and the Kilkenny-born manager.

Dublin are still progressing, and still searching for a first All-Ireland crown since 1984.

And speaking to The42 recently, St Vincent’s midfielder Eimear McCarthy says they are capable of surpassing their 2017 achievements to get their hands on the O’Duffy Cup.

“I do believe that we’re going to get there, we will get there. It’s not going to be an easy road to get there but we will do it.

“There is a firm belief there that hopefully this year we can win the All-Ireland and we will win it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!