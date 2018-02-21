  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

An exciting documentary about Dublin camogie's All-Ireland quest will be hitting our screens next week

The documentary ‘True Blues’ will be aired on eir sport 1 next Monday at 9.30pm.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 1:31 PM
31 minutes ago 471 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3863506
Image: Vimeo.com via Dublin Camogie Twitter Page
Image: Vimeo.com via Dublin Camogie Twitter Page

THE DUBLIN CAMOGIE senior team enjoyed an incredible end to their 2017 season, in which they bridged a 27-year gap to contest an All-Ireland semi-final.

Under the new management of five-time All-Ireland winner David Herity, Dublin scored a famous victory over a much-fancied Wexford side in the All-Ireland quarter-final before bowing out against Kilkenny at the penultimate stage.

Their journey to that point is chronicled in the new documentary ‘True Blues,’ which will be aired on eir sport 1 next Monday night 26 February at 9.30pm.

And a trailer for the programme indicates that it’s going to be a fascinating watch.

Produced by Marmalade Films, ‘True Blues’ will include some interesting behind-the-scenes footage from Dublin’s 2017 campaign, as well as interviews with various members of the squad, including the players and the Kilkenny-born manager.

Dublin are still progressing, and still searching for a first All-Ireland crown since 1984.

And speaking to The42 recently, St Vincent’s midfielder Eimear McCarthy says they are capable of surpassing their 2017 achievements to get their hands on the O’Duffy Cup.

“I do believe that we’re going to get there, we will get there. It’s not going to be an easy road to get there but we will do it.

“There is a firm belief there that hopefully this year we can win the All-Ireland and we will win it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘This motion is an insult to Congress’ – Cork county board opposes CPA motion on recording votes

Up to 9 Mayo men absent for Dublin showdown as experienced Keane released from panel

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
IRELAND
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
'Bundee’s eyes lit up when I tried to take him on the outside'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
SIX NATIONS
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
Bastareaud back from ban as France make 5 changes for Friday night's game against Italy
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie