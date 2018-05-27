This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 27 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All too easy for Dublin as they overcome Wicklow in Portlaoise

Con O’Callaghan and Ciaran Kilkenny each pointed twice in that blistering opening spell.

By Steven Miller Sunday 27 May 2018, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 5,248 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4039211
Dublin's Brian Fenton with fans after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dublin's Brian Fenton with fans after the game.
Dublin's Brian Fenton with fans after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dublin 4-25

Wicklow 1-11

Steven Miller reports from O’Moore Park

FOR THE THIRD summer running the Dublin footballers began their championship season outside of Croke Park but the game followed a similar pattern to most of their games in Leinster under Jim Gavin’s reign.

In front of 11,786 in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, this was never a contest. Dublin played against the wind and a packed Wicklow defence in the first half but they were 1-3 to no score up after seven minutes, 2-7 to no score up after 15.

Brian Fenton got their first goal when he ghosted through after seven minutes and slotted home and the big midfielder set up Dean Rock for their second eight minutes later.

Con O’Callaghan and Ciaran Kilkenny each pointed twice in that blistering opening spell too with a Rock free and another from Philly McMahon taking the mystery out of this one early on.

James Stafford finally got Wicklow off the mark with a long-range point but Michael Daragh McAuley immediately cancelled it out when he punched over.

Theo Smyth got Wicklow’s second and Stafford palmed home a goal after Stephen Cluxton and McAuley failed to deal with a high ball. but Dublin were relentless.

O’Callaghan and Kilkenny got a goal each late in the first half and Paddy Andrews added a couple of points from play too.

At half-time Dublin led by 18, 4-13 to 1-4.

The life was completely gone out of the game in the second half.

Rory Finn got the first point of the half for Wicklow but Dublin hit back with eight of the next 10 points as they continued to clock up the scores. They spurned a handful of goal chances too. Kilkenny, O’Callaghan and Fenton did most of the damage and between them they finished with 3-14 from play.

Gavin had all six of his subs on with 20 minutes remaining — with Eoin Murchan, Conor McHugh, Paul Flynn, Colm Basquel, Darren Daly and Kevin McManamon all seeing action.

Wicklow to their credit kept plugging away and hit a handful of nice points from Darren Hayden, Mark Kenny and free-taking goal-keeper Mark Jackson. But it was never remotely enough to make a difference and the Dubs eased through to a semi-final meeting with Longford in two weeks time.

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Kilkenny 1-7, Con O’Callaghan 1-4, Brian Fenton 1-3, Dean Rock 1-2 (0-2 frees), Paddy Andrews 0-3, Conor McHugh 0-2 (one free), Michael Daragh McAuley, Philly McMahon, Colm Basquel and Paul Mannion (‘45) 0-1 each

Scorers for Wicklow: James Stafford 1-1, Darren Hayde, Theo Smyth and Mark Jackson (both frees) 0-2 each, Rory Finn, Dean Healy, Mark Kenny and Seanie Furlong (free) 0-1 each

DUBLIN

1 – Stephen Cluxton

2 – Michael Fitzsimons
3 – Philip McMahon
4 – Eric Lowndes

5 – James McCarthy
6 – Jonny Cooper
12 – Brian Howard

8 – MD MaCauley
9 – Brian Fenton

10 – Niall Scully
13 – Paul Mannion
15 – Con O’Callaghan

14 – Dean Rock
11 – Ciaran Kilkenny
17 – Paddy Andrews

25 – Eoin Murchan for Fitzsimons (HT)
22 – Conor McHugh for Rock (HT)
19 – Darren Daly for Mannion (40)
20 – Paul Flynn for McAuley (40)
18 – Colm Basquel for Andrews (48)
23 – Kevin McManamon for O’Callaghan (51)

WICKLOW

1 – Mark Jackson

2 – Ciaran Hyland
3 – Ross O’Brien
4 – Eoin Murtagh

5 – John Crowe
6 – Dean Healy
7 – Saoirse Kearon

8 – Rory Finn
9 – James Stafford

10 – Darren Hayden
11 – Kevin Murphy
12 – Theo Smith

13 – Mark Kenny
15 – John McGrath
14 – Sean Furlong

22 – Darragh Fitzgerald for McGrath (HT)
18 – Cathal Magee for Murphy (HT)
21 – Conor Healy for Kearon (50)
17 – Paul Merrigan for Crowe (52)
19 – Brendan Kennedy for Stafford (58)
26 – Daniel Keane for Smyth (68)

REFEREE: Ciaran Branagan (Down)

Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork’s grasp>

Morris saves Tipperary as they come from 9 points down to grab draw with Cork>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steven Miller
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I lost Liverpool the game' – Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'It was like wrestling' – Klopp unhappy with Ramos challenge on Salah
LEINSTER
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
Masterful Sexton pulls the strings as Leinster learn how to do the double
'Seeing this guy lift the trophy is the thing that gives me most satisfaction'
LIVERPOOL
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
Wanted by Man United, Gareth Bale hints at move away from Real Madrid after 'best goal ever'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Liverpool's flaws exposed and more Champions League final talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie