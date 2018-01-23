  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster's Casey set for loan move to aid Grenoble's promotion push

The injury-plagued hooker has fallen down to fifth in the Munster pecking order and will hope to get a run of games in ProD2.

By John Fallon Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 8:52 AM
58 minutes ago 1,892 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3812216
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER HOOKER DUNCAN Casey will join Grenoble this week on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year old has endured two seasons plagued by injury and has only made one start this campaign, along with five appearances off the bench, having played just six last season when he started three games.

The Cork native, who played 14 times in his breakthrough seasons in 2013-14, with a further 20 games the following year, is being brought in by Grenoble as a ‘medical joker’ to cover for injured hooker Arnaud Héguy and there is a possibility of extending his stay beyond this campaign.

Grenoble, relegated last season, were beaten 37-14 away to Biarritz at the weekend and have slipped to fourth in the ProD2. They trail third-placed Perpignan by seven points, but host the Catalans this week.

Casey made his Heineken Cup debut for Munster against Perpignan in December 2013, a week after making his first appearance for the Reds against Scarlets.

The former Irish schools and U20 international has slipped behind Rhys Marshall, Niall Scannell and Kevin O’Byrne, while the return to fitness of Mike Sherry gives Munster more cover in the hooking position.

Hard road ahead for Italy, but O’Shea willing to work for day in the sun

POC ‘a huge addition’ as ambitious Ireland U20s look to Six Nations

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye
Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
Arsenal ace Cazorla aiming to return next year following 10th operation
FOOTBALL
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers
Neymar? I'd rather watch the golf, says Bale
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
LEINSTER
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
Cronin returns to Ireland mix determined to make up for missing November
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie