Munster's Casey set for loan move to aid Grenoble's promotion push

MUNSTER HOOKER DUNCAN Casey will join Grenoble this week on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year old has endured two seasons plagued by injury and has only made one start this campaign, along with five appearances off the bench, having played just six last season when he started three games.

The Cork native, who played 14 times in his breakthrough seasons in 2013-14, with a further 20 games the following year, is being brought in by Grenoble as a ‘medical joker’ to cover for injured hooker Arnaud Héguy and there is a possibility of extending his stay beyond this campaign.

Grenoble, relegated last season, were beaten 37-14 away to Biarritz at the weekend and have slipped to fourth in the ProD2. They trail third-placed Perpignan by seven points, but host the Catalans this week.

Casey made his Heineken Cup debut for Munster against Perpignan in December 2013, a week after making his first appearance for the Reds against Scarlets.

The former Irish schools and U20 international has slipped behind Rhys Marshall, Niall Scannell and Kevin O’Byrne, while the return to fitness of Mike Sherry gives Munster more cover in the hooking position.