  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€25,000-a-minute Messi zooms past Ronaldo as top earner

Jose Mourinho tops the managers’ chart according to France Football magazine.

By AFP Monday 23 Apr 2018, 9:21 PM
1 hour ago 4,855 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3974439
Lionel Messi accompanies his son after the Spanish King's Cup final match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Lionel Messi accompanies his son after the Spanish King's Cup final match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla.
Lionel Messi accompanies his son after the Spanish King's Cup final match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

LIONEL MESSI HAS overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner in world football while Jose Mourinho tops the managers’ chart, according to France Football magazine.

The Barcelona attacker is a long way ahead in the figures for the current season, pulling in €126 million in salary, bonuses and commercial revenue while his great Real Madrid rival is making €94m.

Last season ‘CR7′ led with €87.5m with Messi on €76.5m.

That works out at €25,000 per minute pitch time this season for Messi in La Liga, the Champions League, the Spanish Cup and Supercup and four international appearances for Argentina this season, and assuming he plays all of Barcelona’s five remaining games.

The two players who have split the last 10 Ballons d’Or are followed by Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian star Neymar on €81.5m in the calculations to be published by France Football on Tuesday and released to AFP Monday.

There is a big gap to Ronaldo’s Real teammate Gareth Bale on €44m and Barca defender Gerard Pique on €29m.

Among coaches, Manchester United’s Mourinho remains the biggest earner with €26m.

Next comes China boss Marcello Lippi on €23m, followed by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, who has won the last two Champions League titles at Real and Pep Guardiola, who has just led Manchester City to the English Premier League.

Top 5 player earners (gross wages, bonuses and commercial revenue in the 2017-2018 season):

1. Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona): €126 m, 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Real Madrid: €94m, 3. Neymar (BRA/Paris Saint-Germain): €81.5m, 4. Gareth Bale (WAL/Real Madrid): €44m, 5. Gerard Pique (ESP/Barcelona): €29m.

Top 5 coaches (gross wages, bonuses and commercial revenue in the 2017-2018 season):

1. Jose Mourinho (POR/Manchester United): €26m, 2. Marcello Lippi (ITA/China): €23 m, 3. Diego Simeone (ARG/Atletico Madrid): €22m, 4. Zinedine Zidane (FRA/Real Madrid): €21m, 5. Pep Guardiola (ESP/Manchester City): €20m.

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Henderson fired up for battle against ‘fantastic leader’ De Rossi>

Graham Burke added another rasper to his collection in Rovers’ draw with Limerick>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
Lessons and mining vast experience in Leinster doesn't end with place in the final
'It's a serious effort to get back in that timeframe': Henshaw huge for Leinster after shoulder injury
FOOTBALL
Henderson fired up for battle against 'fantastic leader' De Rossi
Henderson fired up for battle against 'fantastic leader' De Rossi
'I didn't have a chance at Chelsea' - Salah delighted with Premier League redemption
Departing Arsene Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
MANCHESTER UNITED
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
LIVERPOOL
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?
Klopp calls for Roma respect ahead of Champions League semi-final
'You can't really come out of your room... It's quite a lonely existence'
LEINSTER
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie