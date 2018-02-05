  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eagles soar to Super Bowl as Patriots and Brady upset

What a game.

By AFP Monday 5 Feb 2018, 1:21 AM
10 hours ago 34,999 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/3834174
Nick Foles celebrates his touchdown.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Nick Foles celebrates his touchdown.
Nick Foles celebrates his touchdown.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES scored an upset 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl here Sunday after a late Tom Brady fumble ended the quarterback’s tilt at history.

A magnificent performance from the Eagles’ back-up quarterback Nick Foles — who threw three touchdowns and nearly 400 yards — had helped Philadelphia into a 38-33 lead with just over two minutes left in the NFL championship game at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium.

The stage was set for Brady, 40, to mount one of his famous comeback drives as the clock ticked down and the Patriots took possession.

But superb pressure from Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham forced Brady to fumble, turning the ball over to Philadelphia deep in New England territory.

Brady, who had been bidding to become the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl and the first man to win six Lombardi Trophies, sat on the turf in disbelief as the Eagles erupted in celebration.

Philadelphia, who had taken the lead on the preceding drive when Foles found Zach Ertz in the end zone, then saw Jake Elliott kick a 46-yard field goal to take an eight-point lead at 41-33.

There was still a minute left for the Patriots to launch one last drive.

But Philadelphia were not going to be denied, and a desperate Brady Hail Mary failed to find a receiver as the clock ran out and green and silver confetti exploded across the stadium.

“I am speechless,” sais Foles, who was named MVP. “To be part of this organisation, to be in this moment is something you dream about as a kid. To be right here with the confetti flying with the greatest group of men.

“We have been wanting this for a long time, and I am just blessed to be a part of it.”

It was a bitter end for Brady, who incredibly threw for 505 yards — a Super Bowl record — in a game that set a record for combined offensive yardage.

Graham meanwhile could not his delight after the decisive play that won the game.

“We knew we were going against the best,” he said. “How much sweeter it is that we beat the best today.”

Yet the night belonged to Foles, who had only come into the Eagles’ starting line-up in December after a season-ending injury to star quarterback Carson Wentz.

Foles could unusually find himself without a job next season if he remains at the Eagles as a back-up.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson meanwhile had never coached in a Super Bowl before and was coming up against the might of Patriots counterpart Bill Belichick, the most successful coach in NFL history.

Brady’s fumble was the decisive final plot twist in a Super Bowl that will go down as a classic.

The Patriots had fought back from deficits of 15-3 and 22-12 at half-time to edge into the lead in the fourth quarter by 33-32 when Brady picked out Rob Gronkowski for the go-ahead score.

But Foles, 29, showed a veteran’s composure to lead the Eagles back down the field for a touchdown to restore Philadelphia’s lead.

The score came when Foles hit Ertz in the end zone. There was an agonising wait as the touchdown was reviewed amid uncertainty that Ertz had made a fair catch, before it was finally confirmed.

- Roller coaster game -

The touchdown was the last of a roller coaster game dominated by offenses as the defenses failed to impose themselves.

The two sides had traded early field goals from Elliott and Stephen Gostkowski to open the scoring in the first quarter.

The Eagles scored the first touchdown when Foles found Alshon Jeffery for a spectacular catch in the end zone.

Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football Source: Charlie Neibergall

The Patriots’ attempt to craft a response was jolted when receiver Brandin Cooks was poleaxed by a brutal hit from Malcolm Jenkins that left him motionless on the turf after a 23-yard reception, and out of the remainder of the game.

A clever Patriots trick play — turning Brady into a receiver — then failed to come off when the quarterback was just unable to haul in a pass from Danny Amendola to the delight of Eagles fans.

The Eagles then took over and were soon celebrating their second touchdown when running back LeGarrette Blount powered over to make it 15-3.

The Patriots reduced the deficit with a James White touchdown but Foles then turned receiver himself to score in the end zone near half-time.

The two teams then traded touchdowns in the second half, with the Patriots seemingly scoring at will with Gronkowski and Chris Hogan snaring touchdowns.

Foles found Corey Clement with another exquisite pass in the end zone as the Eagles refused to roll over, and Ertz’s score set up the thrilling finish.

© – AFP, 2018

‘Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'You could just see him making that dive'
'You could just see him making that dive'
Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
Man United fans respond to Mourinho criticism
FRANCE
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
Leavy eyes up opportunity to make a claim for Ireland's seven jersey
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
FOOTBALL
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
'He told us nothing. If he had done, PSG would have been able to buy him for less money'
I'll only get better for Arsenal, Aubameyang warns after debut goal
IRELAND
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
SIX NATIONS
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
France's use of HIA protocol under review after 'a number of incidents' in Paris
Analysis: The remarkable 41 phases that led to Johnny Sexton's drop goal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie