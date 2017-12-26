  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eagles rip Raiders for top seed, Steelers claim bye

The Philadelphia side will have a home-field edge throughout the National Conference playoffs as a result of the Christmas home triumph.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 12:30 PM
5 hours ago 2,218 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3769917
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox reacts after a Oakland Raiders fumble.
Image: Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox reacts after a Oakland Raiders fumble.
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox reacts after a Oakland Raiders fumble.
Image: Michael Perez

ROOKIE JAKE ELLIOT kicked a decisive 48-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining Monday as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles beat Oakland 19-10 to clinch a top playoff seed.

The Eagles, who added a defensive touchdown on a final-play fumble recovery to boost their winning margin, improved to 13-2 and will have a home-field edge throughout the National Conference playoffs as a result of the Christmas home triumph.

In the other holiday matchup, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes and the Steelers clinched a first-round NFL playoff bye with a 34-6 drubbing of the Houston Texans.

The Steelers matched New England atop the American Conference at 12-3 but Pittsburgh can only take the top-seed spot by beating Cleveland (0-15) next Sunday and have the Patriots lose to the New York Jets (5-10).

At Philadelphia, Nick Foles flipped a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jay Ajayi to put Philadelphia ahead but the Raiders equalised at 7-7 at half-time on Derek Carr’s 63-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper.

Italian kicker Giorgio Tavecchio booted a 25-yard field goal for Oakland but Elliott made a 35-yard field goal to pull Philadelphia level 10-10.

Tavecchio missed a 48-yard field goal attempt with 7:58 remaining and Carr threw an interception to Philadelphia’s Ronald Darby with 49 seconds remaining to set up Elliott’s crucial kick.

At Houston, Roethlisberger was looking forward to Pittsburgh’s first opening-round playoff bye since 2010, one that will allow injured receiver Antonio Brown to heal before their post-season run starts.

It’ll be nice for AB and some other guys who are banged up,” Roethlisberger said. “To get feelng healthy is a great feeling.”

Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell kicked a 34-yard field goal 4:16 into the first quarter to open the scoring at Houston.

Roethlisberger flipped a five-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hunter only 3:45 later to give the Steelers a 10-0 edge.

Roosevelt Nix scored on a one-yard run to cap an 11-play, 80-yard march that put Pittsburgh ahead 17-0 and Boswell added a 36-yard field goal to lift the Steelers ahead 20-0 at halftime.

Le’Veon Bell added a 10-yard touchdown run to stretch Pittsburgh’s lead but Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins answered with an acrobatic three-yard touchdown grab, tipping the ball with his right hand before catching it with his left.

A two-point conversion pass attempt missed, leaving the Steelers ahead 27-6.

Roethlisberger responded with a 17-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster to complete his 136th regular-season victory as “Big Ben” matched a club record in his 200th Steelers appearance.

© AFP 2017

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

18 for 18: Ross McGarry is the latest talented footballer to roll off the Dublin production line>

3 big races to watch on Day 1 of Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Liverpool vs Swansea, Premier League
LIVE: Liverpool vs Swansea, Premier League
Late Lingard goal earns Man United a point against Burnley
LIVE: Man United v Burnley, Premier League
FOOTBALL
Harry Kane breaks Alan Shearer's Premier League record
Harry Kane breaks Alan Shearer's Premier League record
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
IRELAND
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
Inside Met Éireann: How forecasters decode Ireland's weather
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man United and head for Barcelona
As it happened: Leicester City v Manchester United, Premier League
BOXING
'Rio was the worst thing that had ever happened to me, but it was a blessing in disguise'
'Rio was the worst thing that had ever happened to me, but it was a blessing in disguise'
'A lot of athletes wouldn't know the value of deals': How Anthony Joshua has built a commercial empire
Two-time Olympic champion Zou Shiming's boxing career in jeopardy due to eye injury

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie