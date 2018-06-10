England embarrassed as Scotland claim greatest victory in their history with shock ODI win

Safyaan Sharif is mobbed by his team mates after taking the final wicket of the game.

SCOTLAND BEAT ENGLAND by six runs to record the greatest win in their cricket history as they held their nerve in a lone one-day international at Edinburgh on Sunday.

Calum MacLeod’s superb 140 not out powered non-Test nation Scotland to a record 371 for five against an England side who are top of the one-day international rankings.

It looked as if England would chase down their huge target while opener Jonny Bairstow was making 105 but they suffered a middle-order collapse and the match ended with seven balls remaining when Scotland paceman Saf Sharif had England No 11 Mark Wood plumb lbw to seal a famous victory, with the visitors all out for 365.

The win came after Scotland agonisingly just missed out on a place for the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales after rain interrupted their decisive qualifying match against the West Indies at Harare in March.

