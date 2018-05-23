Ex-Man United striker Falcao hit with â‚¬9 million fine and suspended prison sentence

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Man United striker Falcao hit with €9 million fine and suspended prison sentence

Many of football’s greatest stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been in similar trouble with the Spanish tax authorities.

By AFP Wednesday 23 May 2018, 11:57 PM
2 hours ago 1,948 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4031140
A SPANISH COURT handed Monacoâ€™s Colombian striker Radamel Falcao â‚¬9 million euros tax fine and a suspended prison sentence on Wednesday, a judicial source told AFP.

Falcao, a former Atletico Madrid player, had already payed 8.2 million euros to the court last July when he was charged with owing 7.4 million plus fines.

The 16-month sentence was commuted to a 96,000-euro fine.

The player was found guilty of setting up companies in Ireland and the British Virgin islands to help hide his earnings from image rights after two years at Atletico Madrid between 2011-2013.

AFP

