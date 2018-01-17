  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dana White reveals UFC 223 bout for Ferguson and Nurmagomedov

It’s the fourth time the lightweight rivals have been scheduled to meet in the octagon since 2015.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 5:02 PM
4 hours ago 5,360 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3802681
UFC president Dana White stands between Tony Ferguson, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Image: John Locher
UFC president Dana White stands between Tony Ferguson, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFC president Dana White stands between Tony Ferguson, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Image: John Locher

A MUCH-ANTICIPATED LIGHTWEIGHT bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov will take place at UFC 223 in Brooklyn on Saturday, 7 April.

That’s according to Dana White. The UFC president revealed the booking today while promoting this Saturday’s UFC 220 card in Boston during an appearance on the ‘Toucher and Rich’ radio show.

However, White didn’t clarify exactly what will be at stake when Ferguson and Nurmagomedov meet at the Barclays Center. Reports circulated online last night which claimed that the pair will fight for the undisputed lightweight title, which is to be stripped from Conor McGregor.

Those reports may have been premature or entirely inaccurate, but McGregor’s reign is certainly looking precarious as his absence from the octagon continues. The Dubliner hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts since he won the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

Speaking on Sunday night, White said McGregor doesn’t intend to fight again until September — in which case he will “absolutely” be relieved of the 155-pound title as a result of his inactivity.

Should the UFC opt to do so prior to April’s clash of Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, Ferguson (23-3) would enter the bout as the division’s undisputed champion. The 33-year-old has held an interim title since his victory over Kevin Lee in October.

This is the fourth time that Ferguson and 29-year-old Russian Nurmagomedov (25-0) — who maintained his unblemished record with a comprehensive victory over Edson Barboza last month — have been scheduled to fight.

Previous bookings fell through in December 2015 (due to a rib injury to Nurmagomedov), April 2016 (because of a lung issue Ferguson was dealing with) and March 2017 (as Nurmagomedov was hospitalised while cutting weight on the eve of the fight).

UFC planning to strip McGregor of title in favour of Ferguson-Khabib bout

Jeremy Stephens picked up a big win in the UFC’s first headliner of 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
Championship the third-most attended league in Europe, ahead of La Liga and Serie A
'I never thought I'd get the chance to get back to this level unless I took a team up' - Lambert
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
Liverpool footballer Flanagan sentenced for assault
Arsenal target Malcom facing disciplinary action over video posted following Bordeaux defeat
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
SIX NATIONS
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations
Ireland's first opponents France name 19-year-old scrum-half in Six Nations squad
NBA
Isaiah Thomas turns down Celtics' video tribute after complaints from fellow franchise legend
Isaiah Thomas turns down Celtics' video tribute after complaints from fellow franchise legend
The Cavs don't scare the Warriors anymore, and the NBA's best rivalry seems to have run its course
Chris Paul uses inside information to try sneak new team-mates into old dressing room to start fight

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie