  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From hero to villain: Koulibaly sent off as defeat leaves Napoli's title hopes hanging by a thread

The defender had revived Napoli’s prospects with a dramatic late winner against Juve only last week.

By AFP Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 7:49 PM
46 minutes ago 1,325 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3985499
Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly was red-carded against Fiorentina.
Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly was red-carded against Fiorentina.
Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly was red-carded against Fiorentina.

KALIDOU KOUBILALY WAS sent off early as Napoli’s title hopes took a severe knock on Sunday with a Giovanni Simeone hat-trick giving Fiorentina a shock 3-0 win which allowed Juventus to close in on the Serie A title.

With just three games left, Juve have a four-point lead and could wrap up a seventh straight league title next weekend.

Koulibaly, the hero who scored the last-gasp header that kept Napoli’s ambitions alive with a 1-0 win over Juventus in Turin last week, was sent off after just eight minutes for a foul on Simeone.

Argentina forward Simeone — the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone — scored all three goals in a spectacular display to keep Fiorentina’s Europa League hopes alive.

Maurizio Sarri’s side fell four points behind Juventus who battled past 10-man Inter Milan in a 3-2 San Siro thriller on Saturday night with two late goals in three minutes.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side play at home against Bologna on Saturday and could win the Scudetto if Napoli fail to win at home against Torino on Sunday.

© – AFP, 2018

Blow for Dundalk as key defender set for spell on the sidelines with fractured ribs

Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
PREMIER LEAGUE
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
BOXING
'Two down, two to go' - Katie Taylor shows her class both inside and outside the ring
'Two down, two to go' - Katie Taylor shows her class both inside and outside the ring
Supreme Katie Taylor lights up Brooklyn as she unifies lightweight world titles
Taylor's invasion of Serrano territory sets wheels in motion for potential superfight
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I'm not an electrician' - Eddie Gormley's patience was wearing thin after floodlight failure last night
'I'm not an electrician' - Eddie Gormley's patience was wearing thin after floodlight failure last night
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'He's listened to his linesman and it's very disappointing to make that call at such an important point in the game'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie