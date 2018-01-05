New Order: Chinese clubs prominent in new financial 'firepower' list as old guard left behind

THE TRADITIONAL HEAVYWEIGHTS in the football world are being left behind, according to Soccerex.

The renowned company, best known for their global football business events, have compiled a list of the most financially-powerful clubs and the sports ‘new order’ is certainly leaving a sizeable imprint.

Five factors were considered: potential owner investment, the value of the playing staff, how much the club’s fixed assets (stadiums, training grounds) are worth, the amount of money they have in the bank and their net debt.

Unsurprisingly, Abu-Dhabi-backed Manchester City top the rankings and Arsenal, due to their ‘sound business model’ are second, ahead of Qatari-funded Paris Saint-Germain.

Tottenham, who will move into their brand-new stadium shortly, round out the top-five.

Traditionally high-profile European clubs like Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all trail behind.

For the latter three, Soccerex explained that the strict membership owner structures counted against them, essentially restricting the massive investment seen at the likes of Man City and PSG.

Another eye-catching development is the substantial impact of Chinese football clubs.

Though many have attempted to dismiss the Chinese Super League and the likelihood of its ascent, the fact that it’s a state-led initiative (a commitment from President Xi Jinping to make China a global football powerhouse) gives it stable footing and scope for continued investment.

Nine Chinese top-flight clubs – including fourth-placed Guangzhou Evergrande - are ranked in the top-100, more than Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and Serie A.

The Soccerex top ten rankings:

1. Manchester City

2. Arsenal

3. PSG

4. Guangzhou Evergrande

5. Tottenham

6. Real Madrid

7. Manchester United

8. Juventus

9. Chelsea

10. Bayern Munich

