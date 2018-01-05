  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wenger hit with three-game ban and £40k fine after confronting officials

The Arsenal boss was furious with referee Mike Dean after he awarded a penalty to West Brom.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jan 2018, 4:46 PM
2 hours ago 1,825 Views 13 Comments
Arsenal boss Wenger.
Image: Michael Steele
Arsenal boss Wenger.
Arsenal boss Wenger.
Image: Michael Steele

ARSENE WENGER HAS been given a three-match touchline ban and fined £40,000 after he confronted officials following last month’s Premier League game at West Brom.

Wenger was furious with the decision by referee Mike Dean to award a controversial late penalty for a Calum Chambers handball, Jay Rodriguez converting from 12 yards to earn a 1-1 draw for the Baggies.

The Frenchman confronted Dean and his fellow officials on the pitch at the full-time whistle and also entered the referee’s dressing room without permission.

After a hearing on Friday, the Football Association (FA) confirmed Wenger has been given a three-match ban, meaning he will miss Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest, the first leg of Arsenal’s EFL Cup semi-final at Chelsea and a Premier League game at Bournemouth.

“Arsene Wenger will serve a touchline ban for Arsenal’s next three matches after he was charged with misconduct,” said an FA statement.

“It follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today [05/01/18] at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the West Bromwich Albion game on Sunday [31/12/17] was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee.”

Following the West Brom game, Wenger attacked the standard of refereeing in the Premier League, comparing it to the “dark ages”, and was subsequently charged by the FA.

Wenger initially said he would “100%” contest the charge, before being asked to explain further comments about Premier League refereeing.

After Anthony Taylor awarded a spot-kick when Hector Bellerin clumsily challenged Eden Hazard in the box during a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger described the decision as “farcical”.

Wenger has been given until 6pm on Tuesday, 9 January to respond to the FA’s request.

Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark

Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid – Pep Guardiola

