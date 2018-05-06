  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Former Mourinho assistant sacked after three months at Barnsley

After the Tykes’ relegation to League One was confirmed, the sacking of Jose Morais was confirmed.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 May 2018, 5:26 PM
14 minutes ago 450 Views 1 Comment
Departing Barnsley boss Jose Morais.
JOSE MORAIS HAS been sacked by Barnsley after the club’s relegation from the Championship was confirmed on Sunday.

A former assistant to Jose Mourinho, who worked with his fellow Portuguese at Benfica, Inter, Real Madrid and Chelsea, Morais was appointed by the Tykes in February.

Yet after a 4-1 loss at Derby County on the Championship’s final day consigned the Yorkshire outfit to League One, Morais was dismissed despite having a year remaining on his contract.

Barnsley were 22nd in the Championship and one point adrift when Morais arrived, ultimately finishing in the same position but a further point from safety after winning only three more games.

Dimas Teixeira and Joao Cunha will leave along with Morais, who succeeded Paul Heckingbottom after his move to Leeds United.

A Barnsley club statement read: “Following a relegation clause within their contracts, the employment of Jose Morais, Dimas Teixeira and Joao Cunha has been terminated with immediate effect.

“The club acknowledges the disappointment of relegation and shares the view of supporters that this has been a disappointing season of results.

“The aim is now to have a proactive summer both on and off the pitch, in order to gain promotion back to the Championship.”

