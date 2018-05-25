This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 25 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shakhtar want more than €50 million from Man United for Fred

The Ukrainian club rejected a bid for Fred from Man City in January, and are demanding more for the Brazilian this transfer window.

By The42 Team Friday 25 May 2018, 1:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,156 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4034244
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been warned they will be expected to exceed Manchester City’s previous offer of €50 million if they are to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The midfielder was the subject of an approach from Premier League champions City in the winter but the Ukrainian outfit rejected the bid.

And while United are now the club leading the charge for the Brazil international, Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov insists that he is expecting offers this summer to be no lower than the one which City submitted in January.

“You know that we had negotiations with Manchester City this winter, and there was an official offer – a very big figure,” Akhmetov told Futbol 1. “They offered us around €50m for Fred. And we had enough strength to reject it, because we were playing in the Champions League, we were finishing the Ukrainian League campaign.

“We won the championship and the cup – in principle, our decision was correct. And I am convinced that we will receive and are receiving no less interesting proposals than that from Manchester City.”

There have been reports that Shakhtar could hold on until Fred’s alleged release clause of €60m is met, but Akhmetov admits that the club cannot insist on a particular fee if the market does not allow it.

“We’ll get exactly the amount he costs,” he added. “We can’t get a dollar if the player costs 50 cents. We don’t want to sell him for 50 cents if the football player costs a dollar.

“This will be a market price, the fair price, and it will be beneficial both for the club inviting Fred and for us. That is, I can somewhat feel that Fred will be more expensive than Fernandinho and [Alex] Teixeira.”

Fernandinho left Shakhtar for Manchester City in 2013 for €40m while Alex Teixeira joined Jiangsu Suning three years later for €50m, and a deal worth more than that for Fred would break the Donetsk outfit’s record for transfer fee received.

United appear to be the runaway favourites to land the central midfielder’s signature at this point, with the Red Devils hoping to try to push a deal through before the start of the World Cup on 14 June.

Manager Jose Mourinho has spoken previously of his desire to build his squad for next season during the early weeks of the summer transfer market, while the Premier League deadline for incoming deals has also been brought forward this year to 9 August.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Mane sends 300 Liverpool shirts to his home village for Champions League final

Buffon would be happy to make PSG move – agent

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Barcelona great Xavi signs up for two more years in Qatar and could play beyond the age of 40
Barcelona great Xavi signs up for two more years in Qatar and could play beyond the age of 40
Emre Can and James Milner have been cleared to play in Saturday's Champions League final
Lyon hit four goals in extra-time thriller to win record fifth Women's Champions league title
IRELAND
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies
Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin
LIVERPOOL
Mane sends 300 Liverpool shirts to his home village for Champions League final
Mane sends 300 Liverpool shirts to his home village for Champions League final
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?
Liverpool's team of misfits against Real Madrid in 2014 demonstrates radical Klopp effect
PREMIER LEAGUE
Real Madrid fans return 1,000 Champions League final tickets as price hikes spell misery
Real Madrid fans return 1,000 Champions League final tickets as price hikes spell misery
I’ve got a biological age of 23, claims Ronaldo
Ex-Man United striker Falcao hit with €9 million fine and suspended prison sentence

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie