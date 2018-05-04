  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The top points scorer in French Test history calls time on rugby career

Frederic Michalak is preparing to retire at the age of 35.

By AFP Friday 4 May 2018, 11:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,989 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3996216
Frederic Michalak (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Frederic Michalak (file pic).
Frederic Michalak (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ICONIC FRENCH fly-half Frederic Michalak says he has no regrets ahead of his last Top 14 home tie with Lyon on Saturday as the self-described “artist” prepares for retirement at the age of 35.

The top points scorer in French Test history with 436, who played 10 seasons as fly-half at Toulouse, may be best remembered for a World Cup quarter-final pass that dumped the mighty New Zealand out of the 2007 edition and sent France into both raptures and the semi-final.

“I feel good and I’ve no regrets,” said Michalak, who will turn out for Lyon at home to Montpellier on Saturday in the last round of games in the Top 14 regular season.

“It’s a tough decision, not easy to take, so I’m savouring every last moment.”

“The dream would be to go a little further,” said Michalak of his fifth-placed side who can go into the play-offs if they finish in the top six.

It’s a wise decision. I could have done another year but it’s too physically demanding. You see some great athletes out there, and maybe that leaves a little less space for the artists such as myself,” said the relatively slightly-built Michalak.

“I’ve always played to win and we want to win (the Top 14) with Lyon, I feel calm and determined,” said the man with three French and six European titles.

“I’m quite relieved to have come to the end,” he admitted.

Michalak played 77 times for France, with whom he won four Six Nations titles including three Grand Slams.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
ARSENAL
'He wasn't fit to wear the shirt' â Arsenal great Keown criticises Mesut Ozil
'He wasn't fit to wear the shirt' – Arsenal great Keown criticises Mesut Ozil
Koscielny expected to miss the World Cup after being stretchered off in tears in Madrid
Old foe Costa ends Arsenal's Europa League hopes as Atleti reach final
FOOTBALL
Arsenal's French defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
Arsenal's French defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
'I have faced the best forward players in the world... For me, there is never a fear'
Gerrard: 'Rangers job a no-brainer, I knew it was for me'
LIVERPOOL
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
'Chelsea the biggest game of my career... then Brighton!': Klopp downplays CL final
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Jose Mourinho takes aim at Man United players after Brighton loss
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie