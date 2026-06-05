New deal shows Farrell is confident about future of his Ireland team

ANDY FARRELL LIKES a challenge, and he’s certainly signed up for one with his new IRFU contract, which ties the Ireland head coach in through to the 2031 World Cup.

Take a moment to think about what his squad might look like at that tournament, and how different it will be to the one that has reached great heights since the Wigan native stepped up as head coach six years ago.

Farrell has already had to negotiate a significant changing of the guard, with generational players in Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Cian Healy and Keith Earls stepping away in recent seasons.

More will follow between now and the 2031 USA World Cup.

For a start, James Lowe might not even make it to Australia 2027 as the winger nears the exit at Leinster. Turning 34 next month, the Leinster player was already into the back chapters of his Test career before his contract situation became an issue.

Tadhg Beirne has long been one of the first names on Farrell’s Ireland teamsheets, but he’s 34. So too first-choice scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and tighthead prop Finlay Bealham. Bundee Aki, who signed a new contract in March, is 36. Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan and Stuart McCloskey are all 33. Robbie Henshaw is 32, a year older than his long-time centre partner Garry Ringrose.

Bundee Aki will be 37 at next year's World Cup. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

That’s a core group who at some point under Farrell’s watch, might all need to be replaced.

In welcoming his new deal today, Farrell said: “I believe with sustained effort that the best is yet to come.”

That’s a big statement from a man who has already delivered two Six Nations titles, one Grand Slam and an historic first series win in New Zealand.

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So, what gives him hope about the future? Clearly, there is a strong bunch of younger players pushing through.

Jamie Osborne (24) has looked a quality Test player, filling in confidently at fullback – with a suspicion centre remains his long-term home. Tommy O’Brien (28) is older but arrived late on the Test scene, and has the potential to be a key man over the coming years. Thomas Clarkson (26) is a fine tighthead and his Leinster teammate, Paddy McCarthy (23) was coming fast at loosehead before injury wiped out his season.

Like O’Brien, Robert Baloucoune (28) is no young bolter but with an injury-free run, he can add a new dynamic to Ireland’s backline for the next World Cup.

We don’t yet know how the out-half picture will play out, but Sam Prendergast (23), Ciarán Frawley (28) and Harry Byrne (27) all have plenty of road left in their legs.

Jamie Osborne has impressed since coming through under Farrell. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The next layer will hope to gain more experience across the summer games against Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Cormac Izuchukwu (26) would have more than his four caps if not for injury, and Munster’s Edwin Edogbo is another exciting lock who debuted this year. Nathan Doak, another new cap in 2026, has looked increasingly assured at scrum-half. The Ulster nine can push Craig Casey (27) hard over the coming months.

Ulster flanker Bryn Ward (21) has had his first taste of Ireland camp and Connacht’s Sean Jansen (27) must be pushing for a summer debut.

More names could be added to that mix, but it’s clearly a spread of talent that would excite any head coach.

Then you have the challenge of the middle group – the ones who have made their names under Farrell and will continue to be central players right through to 2031.

There’s a spine of the team – Hugo Keenan, Jack Crowley, Dan Sheehan, Joe McCarthy, Caelan Doris – who have only known Ireland camp under Farrell.

They’ll play most (perhaps even all) of their Test careers under the one head coach, so Farrell has to ensure his voice doesn’t grow stale. Indeed, the length of his new deal will be a concern for some supporters wary of having one man in the hot seat for such an extended period.

At the end of this new deal, Farrell will have spent 15 years in the Ireland coaching team, and 11 as head coach.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris debuted under Farrell in 2020. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

To his credit, Farrell has managed this issue so far. Before the Six Nations, this writer questioned Farrell about the challenge of keeping his messaging fresh after so many years in the set-up.

“It doesn’t get any more privileged than I am to do the job that I love,” Farrell replied.

“I love coaching this team. I’m the lucky one. If I can’t find the energy through, then there’s no hope for us all, is there?”

The fear was, after concerning defeats to New Zealand and South Africa the previous November, the project was running out of steam. A horrible defeat to France on opening night of the Six Nations, which led to Farrell publicly questioning his players’ lack of fight and intent in the aftermath, didn’t do anything to ease those worries.

Yet the deflated feeling on that wet night in Paris was a world way from the warmth of a Triple Crown-clinching home win against Scotland two months later. Once again, Farrell had managed to get a tune out of his team, with the away win in Twickenham delivering one of the great performances of the Andy Farrell era.

For any doubters, that turnaround reminded why Farrell is one of the sport’s great coaches, and why Irish Rugby remains lucky to have him.

And why, if he felt so inclined, he could step away from Ireland and walk into his pick of jobs – with Saracens and England both linked over the last year. Likewise, Farrell’s new deal will be an interesting development for the likes of Ronan O’Gara, Stuart Lancaster and whoever else might harbour desires of getting the call from the IRFU.

Farrell has delivered great days for Irish Rugby – with breaking the quarter-final barrier the big remaining itch to scratch.

It won’t be easy to continue that level of success into the next decade, with France and South Africa showing no signs of slowing down, but Farrell wouldn’t sign up if he didn’t think this was a project worth sticking around for.