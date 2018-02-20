  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zebre's Ciaran Gaffney recuperating in native Galway after neck surgery

The 22-year-old came through the Connacht academy, but suffered a horrible return to the Sportsground on Friday.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 7:01 PM
6 hours ago 7,548 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3862606

FORMER IRELAND U20 star Ciaran Gaffney underwent surgery on his neck in his native Galway after suffering an injury in Zebre’s win over Connacht on Friday.

Ciaran Gaffney receives medical attention Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Zebre fullback, a product of the Connacht academy, was stretchered off after just seven minutes of his return to the Sportsground. He was found to have suffered a lesion to vertebrae c5 / c6.

Ciaran Gaffney Gaffney makes a break against the Kings. Source: Richard Huggard/INPHO

A statement from the Italian club says that a vertebral stabilisation intervention was performed on the 22-year-old at University Hospital Galway yesterday.

Gaffney will remain in in Ireland to continue his rehabiliation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
IRELAND
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
'Average is not acceptable' - Farrell left fuming by conceded tries against Italy
SIX NATIONS
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
James Ryan fully fit while Furlong and Henderson are 'hitting their markers'
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie