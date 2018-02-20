Zebre's Ciaran Gaffney recuperating in native Galway after neck surgery

FORMER IRELAND U20 star Ciaran Gaffney underwent surgery on his neck in his native Galway after suffering an injury in Zebre’s win over Connacht on Friday.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Zebre fullback, a product of the Connacht academy, was stretchered off after just seven minutes of his return to the Sportsground. He was found to have suffered a lesion to vertebrae c5 / c6.

Gaffney makes a break against the Kings. Source: Richard Huggard/INPHO

A statement from the Italian club says that a vertebral stabilisation intervention was performed on the 22-year-old at University Hospital Galway yesterday.

Gaffney will remain in in Ireland to continue his rehabiliation.