This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 5 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

3,555 Views 3 Comments
Share

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of today’s All-Ireland semi-final replay between Galway and Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Here are your teams per the match programme:

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. David Burke (St Thomas’)

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
12. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas)
15. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis)

13. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Inis)

A view of Semple Stadium ahead of the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CORK
All-Ireland semi-final draw confirmed and set for Semple Stadium double-header
All-Ireland semi-final draw confirmed and set for Semple Stadium double-header
'He's an outstanding talent' - Klopp heaps praise on Cork goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher
Cork brush Wexford aside to reach first All-Ireland U21 hurling final in 20 years
IRELAND
Flying the flag! Irish trio on target on busy day of Championship openers
Flying the flag! Irish trio on target on busy day of Championship openers
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
GALWAY
Here's all the details for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park
Here's all the details for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park
Gallant Galway power past Dublin to set up All-Ireland semi-final rematch against Kilkenny
Monaghan book first All-Ireland semi spot since 1988 with emphatic win over Galway
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie