Follow our live coverage of this afternoon’s replay to see who will face Limerick in the All-Ireland final.
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of today’s All-Ireland semi-final replay between Galway and Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
Here are your teams per the match programme:
Galway
1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)
2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)
5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)
8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. David Burke (St Thomas’)
10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
12. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan)
13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas)
15. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
Clare
1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)
2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)
8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis)
13. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Inis)
