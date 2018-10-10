Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs

GARETH BALE IS a doubt to play against Ireland when Wales take on the Boys in Green in their Uefa Nations League clash at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Real Madrid star has officially been ruled out of his side’s friendly at home to Spain at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff tomorrow, with manager Ryan Giggs admitting that the forward may not have recovered in time for next week’s game in Dublin.

“Gareth has got a little bit of muscle fatigue and he won’t be involved against Spain,” Giggs said speaking on Wednesday. “We don’t want to take any risks and we are monitoring it every day.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman and Gareth Bale after full-time in Cardiff. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I would say he is 50-50 at the minute for the Ireland game.”

Bale has suffered from a groin injury in recent weeks. The 29-year-old played 80 minutes during Madrid’s shock 1-0 defeat away to Deportivo Alaves on Saturday night, but has missed three consecutive days of training for his national team this week.

The player was nominated for the Ballon d’Or on Monday, featuring on the 30-man shortlist alongside former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.

Bale was ruled out last October as Martin O’Neill’s side secured a memorable 1-0 victory in Cardiff which qualified Ireland for a World Cup play-off spot.

Bale in action against Ireland during a World Cup qualifier in March 2017. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

He did feature last month, however, as Wales inflicted revenge with a dominant 4-1 victory in the opening game of the Nations League.

Bale scored his side’s second goal on the night, with the result mounting pressure on the shoulders of O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane.

Ireland are looking to bounce back immediately with positive results in this week’s double-header, which begins against Denmark on Saturday night at Lansdowne Road.

