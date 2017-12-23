  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 24 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The season of goodwill: Middlesbrough axe Garry Monk hours after victory

The former Swansea boss had only taken over during the summer.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Dec 2017, 10:22 PM
18 hours ago 11,266 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3768864
Garry Monk is looking for a new job.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Garry Monk is looking for a new job.
Garry Monk is looking for a new job.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MIDDLESBROUGH SACKED MANAGER Garry Monk just hours after his Championship side’s 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Monk only took charge at Middlesbrough in June, but the former Swansea and Leeds boss was unable to mastermind the expected promotion challenge.

Middlesbrough, who won 10 of their 23 league games under Monk, are ninth in the second-tier table, three points behind Aston Villa, who occupy the final play-off place.

“Middlesbrough Football Club have parted company with manager Garry Monk,” the club announced in a statement following the come-from-behind win in Sheffield.

Monk managed Swansea in the Premier League between 2014 and 2015 before helping Leeds to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship last term.

He was unable to agree an extension to his stay at Leeds under new owner Andrea Radrizzani, leaving last May before swiftly taking up the reigns at Boro.

Middlesbrough had hoped to bid for automatic promotion under Monk, having been relegated from the Premier League in May.

But they are far adrift of that target and have reacted by relieving Monk of his position two days before Christmas.

“The club would like to thank Garry for all his hard work and dedication, and wish him all the best for the future,” the statement said.

“The club’s academy manager Craig Liddle will take temporary charge of first team affairs during the interim period while a successor is appointed.”

Middlesbrough’s first match without Monk is at home to Bolton on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wolves have opened up a seven-point gap at the top of the Championship after they beat Ipswich Town 1-0 and Cardiff City lost 2-0 at Bolton Wanderers.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have been the standout side so far this season and they are showing no sign of slowing down, as they head into the festive period in confident fashion.

Bristol City were unable to build on their EFL Cup win over Manchester United with another victory, as they drew 1-1 at QPR, while Leeds United, 1-0 victors over Hull City, and Aston Villa hold on to their places in the top six, despite the latter relinquishing a 2-0 lead and ultimately drawing 2-2 with a Sheffield United side who had lost three in a row.

Towards the bottom of the table, Burton Albion pulled themselves out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Reading, securing victory late on through Tom Naylor.

Middlesbrough also benefited from some late drama at Sheffield Wednesday, scoring twice in the final 19 minutes to win 2-1 and inflict a third successive defeat on their hosts.

Derby County meanwhile recorded their fourth victory and fourth clean sheet in succession, beating Millwall 3-0 at home to close in on Cardiff.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Gattuso: I am the least of Milan’s problems

Shearer record inspired Kane’s landmark treble against Burnley

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man United and head for Barcelona
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
ARSENAL
'I probably wasnât mature enough to go over to England at 15'
'I probably wasn’t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
Milner wants 'boring' Liverpool after Arsenal thriller
'We were paralysed and frozen, a psychological factor from the bad start against Man United'
FOOTBALL
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal
LIVERPOOL
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'That is the type of game for people who love football - let's give credit to the creative force'
A pulsating Christmas cracker as Arsenal stage comeback to hold Liverpool in dramatic draw
CHELSEA
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Big Sam's rejuvenated Everton keep Chelsea at bay
"Anelka, the league’s top scorer, said: 'I do not play on the wing'"

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie