Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Neville: 'I'm not sure he's actually good enough on the ball to be a Man Utd midfield player'

Scott McTominay may be better suited to a centre-back post, according to the former United defender.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 May 2018, 9:45 AM
Manchester United's Scott McTominay.
SCOTT McTOMINAY LACKS the ball-playing ability to be a Manchester United midfielder, says Gary Neville, with the 21-year-old better suited to a centre-back post.

The Old Trafford academy graduate has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2017-18, with Jose Mourinho having drafted him into the senior fold for 21 appearances. McTominay has also earned international recognition, with England snubbed in favour of representing Scotland.

The youngster is, however, still learning his craft and may be forced into a positional switch before fully establishing himself for club and country.

Neville believes that will see McTominay shunted backwards, with United requiring greater creativity in an engine room which already includes the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

The former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports on an area of the field which has proved problematic for Mourinho at times: “Pogba has fallen short in terms of quality [this season] — far too inconsistent.

“McTominay, when I watch him, I’m not sure he’s actually good enough on the ball to be a Man United midfield player. I do think he’s the type that it’s good for him to play games in there — but I do wonder whether if actually he’s got more of a position at centre back eventually, the physicality that he has.

“He’s a big lad. Is he sharp enough on the ball to be a Man United central midfield player?”

McTominay made his debut towards the end of the 2016-17 season, with a first Premier League outing taken in against Arsenal.

The current campaign has seen him make his bow in the Champions League, while also committing his long-term future to United by penning a new deal through to 2021.

