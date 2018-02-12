  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss

The former defender is looking for the Portuguese to make his side “killers in the final third”.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Feb 2018, 2:14 PM
10 hours ago 4,752 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/3848076
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: Mark Runnacles
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: Mark Runnacles

JOSE MOURINHO HAS to win the Premier League title next season, says Gary Neville, with Manchester United under pressure to find a killer instinct.

It appeared at one stage as though the Red Devils would be able to mount a challenge this term, but those dreams have quickly faded.

Arch-rivals City are cantering to the crown, leaving Mourinho’s men to scrap it out for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Inconsistency has left United in this position, and Neville believes much more will be expected in 2018-19 as a man appointed to restore domestic dominance enters a potentially pivotal campaign.

Former United defender Neville told his podcast for Sky Sports: “The individual talent is there but to coordinate that into a team is Jose Mourinho’s job in the next few months. He has to make them into a team.

“They look like a team that play 5% below the intensity that they can play at and should play at. That’s what Jose Mourinho has to do. He has to mould this talented group of players into a team that can come together and can win the title.

“Next season will be Jose’s third season and you would think in his mind, and in everyone’s minds, that he has to win it next season. They have to start preparing now.

I still think they will finish second and they are still in the FA Cup and Champions League so there is a lot to play for, but they still have these moments where they let games drift. They miss chances, they are sloppy in the final third so many times and they have to improve that. They have to become killers in the final third and they are not at the moment. “

Neville added on the challenges facing the man at the Old Trafford helm, who recently committed to a new contract through to 2020: “The job will only be measured by whether Jose Mourinho wins the Premier League.

“Obviously winning the Champions League would be absolutely acceptable as well, but to win two trophies in his first season to now… He will be disappointed with how far Manchester United are behind Manchester City.”

Having seen United suffer a shock 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in their last outing, City are now 16 points clear at the top of the table and could, if results go their way, wrap up the title in a derby date at the Etihad Stadium on 7 April.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Manchester City’s €878 million squad the most expensive in history>

Uefa orders Anderlecht to partially refund Munich fans despite fine for ticket protests>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Key defender's Spurs future unsure after Juventus axe - reports
ITALY
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
FRANCE
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
IRELAND
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
MANCHESTER UNITED
Manchester City's â¬878 million squad the most expensive in history
Manchester City's €878 million squad the most expensive in history
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
Smalling and Jones branded 'a disaster' by Neville

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie