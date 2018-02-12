  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Manchester City's â‚¬878 million squad the most expensive in history

The latest figures from the CIES Football Observatory highlight the record-breaking transfer spending of Pep Guardiola’s side.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Feb 2018, 1:24 PM
10 hours ago
Raheem Sterling reacts to a missed Manchester City chance.
MAN CITY BOAST the most expensive squad in football history after spending â‚¬878 million in the transfer market, according to new figures.

A table published by the CIES Football Observatory shows Pep Guardiolaâ€™s Premier League leaders have spent more than any other team in Europeâ€™s big five leagues, having made Aymeric Laporte their latest signing for a reported club-record fee of â‚¬65m in January.

Cityâ€™s investment eclipses that of Paris Saint-Germain, whose squad cost â‚¬805m, more than a quarter of which was spent on the world-record â‚¬222m deal to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

Manchester United are third in the list of the top 98 on â‚¬747m, ahead of Barcelona (â‚¬725m), Chelsea (â‚¬592m) and Real Madrid (â‚¬497m).

There are six other clubs from the Premier League in the top 20, includingÂ Liverpool (â‚¬461m), Arsenal (â‚¬403m), Everton (â‚¬365m), Tottenham (â‚¬358m), Southampton (â‚¬229m) and Crystal Palace (â‚¬225m).

Indeed, spending in Englandâ€™s top flight averages out at a record â‚¬291m, well ahead of LaLiga (â‚¬131m), Serie A (â‚¬124m), the Bundesliga (â‚¬113m) and Ligue 1 (â‚¬97m).

In total, 42 clubs out of the 98Â have broken the â‚¬100m barrier in recruitment cost, while Troyes prop up the table with justÂ â‚¬2m spent.

The CIES Football Observatory is a research group within the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), an independent study centre located in Neuchatel, Switzerland.

