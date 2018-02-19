George Groves feeling cautiously optimistic about shoulder injury

George Groves is optimistic he will be fit for the World Boxing Super Series final but said it is “impossible to know” if he will have recovered from a shoulder injury for the showdown on 2 June.
Groves retained his WBA super-middleweight title with a unanimous points victory over Chris Eubank Jr in a bloody battle at a raucous Manchester Arena on Saturday.
The Londoner appeared to dislocate his shoulder in a frantic final round and went straight to hospital after setting up a decider against Callum Smith or Jurgen Brahmer.
Groves told iFL TV: “The shoulder is okay. I hope it was clear it popped out in the 12th round last night. It went a bit skewiff.
It is one of the most painful injuries I have had but it is back in now. I had some X-rays last night and will see a specialist.
“Hopefully, it isn’t going be a big problem. It will only be a problem if you damaged a bone from my understanding, but the X-ray didn’t show any of that.”
Pressed if he thinks he will be able to take his place in the final, the 29-year-old added: “It is impossible to know at the moment.
“2 June isn’t that far away – it is about 14 or 15 weeks away. We’ll seek advice from the specialist and see how long until I can get back punching, because if there is other stuff I can get on with, I will.
“It doesn’t take me long to get fit and this competition has kept me sharp and focused and functioning properly. I broke my jaw in May and was boxing in October. I always heal quickly, I have been a quick healer. I live a clean life.”
