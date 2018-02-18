  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Katie Taylor set to fight IBF champion in New York unification bout

The Bray woman will take on Victoria Bustos of Argentina, who was previously considered to be the most likely opponent for the fight.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 10:37 PM
2 hours ago 2,132 Views 2 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR WILL attempt to defend her world title for a second time in her professional career, as she looks to unify the lightweight division later this year in New York.

The 31-year-old is set to face IBF champion Victoria Bustos of Argentina on the undercard of the Daniel Jacobs’ bout against Poland’s Maciej Sulecki on 28 April in the Barclays Center.

It was reported by The42 in January that Taylor was understood to be shelving her long-anticipated homecoming fight in Dublin, in a bid to break America and explore new territory.

Bustos, who originally won the IBF title in 2013, was considered to be the most likely opponent for Taylor at the time.

The April showdown will be the second time that Taylor defends her WBA world title, after defeating Jessica McCaskill in December in London.

Taylor made her US pro debut last summer, when she stopped the American southpaw Jasmine Clarkson at the Barclays Center.

Speaking about her next fight against Bustos, Sky Sports quotes Taylor as saying:

“I’ve been back in training camp in Connecticut since the beginning of the month so the hard work has started and I’m excited to have the chance to win another world title.

“Becoming unified champion is very important to me. Last year was great but I’m not really one for looking back and it’s all about the next challenge.

“Victoria Bustos is one of the longest reigning champions in women’s boxing so I’m expecting a very tough fight.

“I believe that winning my first world title as a pro is just the start of it, I want to fight all the other champions and unify the lightweight division.”

