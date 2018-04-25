Ospreys pull off significant coup with signing of George North

North is returning to the Pro14 from next season.

North is returning to the Pro14 from next season.

GEORGE NORTH’S MUCH-TALKED about move to Ospreys has been confirmed by the Welsh region this afternoon ahead of the winger’s departure from Northampton Saints at the end of the season.

North announced last November that he would be returning home to sign for one of the Welsh regions after five years at Franklin’s Gardens, with Ospreys winning the race to secure his signature.

The 26-year-old has signed a National Dual Contract with the WRU and his return to the Welsh system has been described as a ‘major positive’ for Ospreys and the national team.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Ospreys and starting a new chapter in my career when I return to Wales,” said North.

“I believe the Ospreys have an exciting future with the structure and the recruitment they have put in place and I’m really looking forward to linking up with Allen (Clarke) and the squad in the summer.

“It was a really positive decision for me to sign a National Dual Contract with the support and structure it provides. I have worked alongside the WRU to finalise my choice of region and I would like to thank everyone involved. I’m really looking forward to becoming an Osprey.”

North has played just 13 times for Northampton this season as an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament saw him sidelined for a period before Christmas.

The 73-time capped Welsh international started his career with Scarlets before moving to the Saints in 2013, where he has made 87 appearances during five years in the Aviva Premiership.

Dan Griffiths, Rugby General Manager, Ospreys Rugby, said: “We are delighted to be able to add George to our squad for next season. A truly world class player, he is someone that everybody at the Region is excited about seeing in an Ospreys jersey, supporters, players and coaches alike.

“George has taken his time to ensure that his decision was the right one and it is fantastic news that he sees our environment as the best place to be going forward.”

After Scarlets ruled themselves out of re-signing North before Christmas, the player had been in negotiations with the WRU over where he’d play next season.

National Dual Contracts are 60 per cent funded by the WRU, with the player’s region paying the rest.

Chief executive of the WRU, Martyn Phillips, added: “George returning home to Wales is a major positive for Welsh Rugby and for the Ospreys. I know he is really looking forward to next season and making a positive impact on Welsh rugby.”

Confirmation of North’s signing comes less than 24 hours after the appointment of former Ireland hooker Allen Clarke as Ospreys’ new head coach.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!