Watford capture Spain and Barcelona's Deulofeu on loan through end of season

BARCELONA ATTACKER GERARD Deulofeu has completed a move to Watford on loan through the end of the season.

The 23-year-old returns to the Premier League just seven months after Barca triggered their buy-back clause to sign him from Everton. He previously played for the Toffees on loan during the 2013-14 season before making a permanent move to Goodison Park in 2015.

Deulofeu has struggled for minutes at Barca this season despite the summer sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, starting 10 of his 17 appearances in all competitions. He has played just nine minutes since the end of November, and the recent addition of Philippe Coutinho figured to further limit his minutes.

The Spain international’s deal runs through June 30, with Watford covering his salary and a potential add-on of €1 million.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):