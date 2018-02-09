  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster confirm Gerbrandt Grobler 'will continue to be considered for selection' following doping controversy

The province’s acquisition of the player last summer has since been criticised.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 9 Feb 2018, 12:19 PM
5 hours ago 11,070 Views 55 Comments
http://the42.ie/3842891
Gerbrandt Grobler (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Gerbrandt Grobler (file pic).
Gerbrandt Grobler (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE today issued a statement reiterating their support of Gerbrandt Grobler.

The province’s acquisition of Grobler last summer has since attracted controversy, with critics pointing to the player’s ban for taking performance-enhancing drugs instigated in 2014.

Munster, however, have defended the South African second row in a statement issued today:

“In relation to Gerbrandt Grobler’s selection for the province, Munster Rugby and the IRFU wish to reiterate that Gerbrandt, as a member of the Munster squad and living by our values, will continue to be considered for selection during his time with the province, once deemed fit.

“While some hold the view that rugby should provide no road-back for those that have taken a banned substance in the past, it would not be within the spirit and values of rugby to turn its back on every person that ever made a bad decision, having made restitution.

“Irish Rugby is recognised as operating one of the most stringent testing environments of any rugby nation with a zero tolerance approach to doping in the sport. The province and Irish Rugby are fully supportive of all WADA and World Rugby anti-doping policies.

“Gerbrandt Grobler served a two-year ban from rugby and returned to play for Racing 92 in November 2016 as per the process set out by World Rugby.”

The statement comes as Grobler was named on the bench for the clash with Zebre in the Guinness PRO14 tomorrow night.

The 25-year-old, who has already played for Munster A, has yet to feature for the senior side.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Brains, not balls, are what matter in the big moments>

Doping-implicated Russian athletes fail in last-minute Olympic bid>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (55)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Antonio Conte says players and club must share responsibility for recent Chelsea slump
Arsenal's new forward line to be unleashed in North London derby and the Premier League talking points
ITALY
'We're under no illusions how tough it will be:' Ireland preparing for tricky Italian job
'We're under no illusions how tough it will be:' Ireland preparing for tricky Italian job
O'Shea: 'That’s sport. That’s why I’ll never do any job in Ireland'
World Cup plans go hand-in-hand with the present tense for Ireland
IRELAND
'Cian Healy produced a picture from 2009 when Jordan was one of the mascots'
'Cian Healy produced a picture from 2009 when Jordan was one of the mascots'
'When you're not able to do something, it becomes mental': McGrath ready to roar again
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
SIX NATIONS
The Rugby Show: Six Nations preview with Stephen Ferris
The Rugby Show: Six Nations preview with Stephen Ferris
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
England coach urges World Rugby to clamp down on 'out of order' Alun Wyn Jones
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Scottish forward joins Sligo Rovers on loan from Hearts
Scottish forward joins Sligo Rovers on loan from Hearts
Former Huddersfield Town striker to make fresh start in the League of Ireland
Dundalk complete deal for ex-Swansea goalkeeper ahead of Cork City clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie