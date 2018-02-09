Munster confirm Gerbrandt Grobler 'will continue to be considered for selection' following doping controversy

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE today issued a statement reiterating their support of Gerbrandt Grobler.

The province’s acquisition of Grobler last summer has since attracted controversy, with critics pointing to the player’s ban for taking performance-enhancing drugs instigated in 2014.

Munster, however, have defended the South African second row in a statement issued today:

“In relation to Gerbrandt Grobler’s selection for the province, Munster Rugby and the IRFU wish to reiterate that Gerbrandt, as a member of the Munster squad and living by our values, will continue to be considered for selection during his time with the province, once deemed fit.

“While some hold the view that rugby should provide no road-back for those that have taken a banned substance in the past, it would not be within the spirit and values of rugby to turn its back on every person that ever made a bad decision, having made restitution.

“Irish Rugby is recognised as operating one of the most stringent testing environments of any rugby nation with a zero tolerance approach to doping in the sport. The province and Irish Rugby are fully supportive of all WADA and World Rugby anti-doping policies.

“Gerbrandt Grobler served a two-year ban from rugby and returned to play for Racing 92 in November 2016 as per the process set out by World Rugby.”

The statement comes as Grobler was named on the bench for the clash with Zebre in the Guinness PRO14 tomorrow night.

The 25-year-old, who has already played for Munster A, has yet to feature for the senior side.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!