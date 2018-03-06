Managing Meath 'down the line' on the radar for Graham Geraghty

GRAHAM GERAGHTY HAS admitted he hopes to one day manage his native Meath at senior inter-county level.

The two-time All-Ireland winner is the subject of the latest installment of TG4′s Laochra Gael, which airs on Wednesday night at 9.30pm.

After Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney’s departure as Meath boss in 2012, Geraghty was heavily linked with the role before Mick O’Dowd eventually took charge.

Geraghty led IT Blanchardstown to the Trench Cup title in 2013 as player-manager, while he served as selector with the 2014 Leinster inter-provincial squad. The 44-year-old was recently appointed as manager of Louth intermediate football side Glen Emmets for the 2018 season.

“Management was always on my radar and to manage my own county, Meath, would be one of my goals,” he says during the programme.

“At the minute with work and different commitments (managing Meath) is just on the long finger. But it’s something that down the line I would be interested in having a look at.”

During his Laochra Gael, Geraghty speaks candidly about the several controversies which followed him during his playing career, including the racial remark he made to an Australian player during the 1999 International Rules series.

“I had said something off-the-cuff that I shouldn’t have said, I took it back, apologised to the player involved and he took no offence to it. Obviously, I was disappointed with myself and what happened but I was kind of more upset for my family at home.

“I remember having to ring them up during the night to explain what had happened and tell them there was going to be stuff in the paper the next day.

“I didn’t realise the extent it was going to be and I was disappointed with a lot of lads who were out there, the reporters out there who were reporting on that game in particular because I would have gave a lot of time to them over the years.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I never refused an interview with anybody and it wasn’t the fact that they were reporting on the incident but to the extent that they did.”

Geraghty also opens up about the multiple times he came out of inter-county retirement, plus his relationship with the Dublin supporters who mocked him on Hill 16 after his failed bid as a Fine Gael TD in the 2007 general election.

“I think some of them had posters up on Hill 16 as well,” he smiles.

“I always had a bit of a love-hate relationship with the Dubs, especially with the Hill. For me, that was something I could feed off really and (have) a bit of banter and a bit of craic.”

