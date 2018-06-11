This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
After working his magic in Sweden, Swansea hope Potter can restore Premier League status

The Welsh club have appointed Graham Potter as their new boss.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 11 Jun 2018, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago
http://the42.ie/4064841
Potter guided his side to the Europa League.
Image: Nigel French/PA Images
Potter guided his side to the Europa League.
Potter guided his side to the Europa League.
Image: Nigel French/PA Images

SWANSEA CITY HAVE appointed Graham Potter as their new manager as they look to rebuild following relegation from the Premier League.

The 43-year-old joins from Swedish top-flight outfit Ostersund FK and has signed a three-year deal.

Potter, who spent most of his playing career in the English lower leagues, took his first head coaching role with the Swedish side in 2010.

He brought Ostersund from the regional leagues in Sweden all the way to the Allsvenskan, winning the only Swedish Cup in the club’s history in 2017.

Speaking today, Potter said he could see similarities between his old job and his new one:

“There are a lot of similarities with Ostersunds and Swansea.”

It’s about trying to build a football club identity that people can be proud of and can connect with. It’s not just about what happens on the pitch, but also getting that feeling of pride, togetherness and connectivity with the local community.

“I understand the frustration and disappointment following relegation. It’s the same for every football club in the world when you go down.”

