  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's not normal to play the 31st and two days later' - Pep hits out after latest injury

Defender Kyle Walker limped through the final minutes of Man City’s win against Watford last night.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 8:00 AM
10 hours ago 5,654 Views 27 Comments
http://the42.ie/3778632
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER Pep Guardiola expressed his concern that the Premier League’s packed schedule could “kill players” as Kyle Walker became the latest player in the treatment room for the leaders.

Pep’s men bounced back in typical fashion last night after dropping points at Crystal Palace, beating Watford 3-1 in a dominant performance.

City now lie 15 points clear at the summit, although Chelsea can move within 14 with victory over Arsenal tonight. But a “little problem” picked up by Walker meant the win was bittersweet for the manager.

“We are going to check [the injury] out, he might have a little problem,” he told reporters when asked about Walker, who limped through the last few minutes at the Etihad Stadium with a possible groin injury.

“Everyone saw in the last weeks how many injuries the players have. We are going to kill [the players]. The bosses at the federation have to reflect. It’s not normal to play the 31st and two days later.

“I know the show must go on, [but] they have to control it. They don’t protect the players, the people come to watch, not the managers or the press conferences. Here in England you don’t protect the players, you have to look for the quality not the quantity.

“Of course, space the [games] out. I’m not saying change Boxing Day, the great tradition, but you cannot play at Selhurst Park, hope to celebrate New Year’s Eve but are thinking about the game two days later. People say it’s impossible, it’s not basketball or tennis, the players need recovery. Just see how many players have muscular injuries.

“The show must go on, we have a lot of people here to take care of them but the schedule does not protect the players.”

City currently have Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines, both with knee ligament injuries, while Kevin De Bruyne played last night despite limping off the field against Palace after a horror tackle from Jason Puncheon.

Man City return to winning ways with Watford win as they go 15 points clear at top of the Premier League

Irish striker Madden on the move as he is signed by Fleetwood Town

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
'Fighting day by day': Silva reveals City absence was due to premature birth of baby son
Aguero: 'I would prefer to win the Champions League over the league'
FOOTBALL
Villarreal star Bakambu set for â¬40m Chinese Super League switch
Villarreal star Bakambu set for €40m Chinese Super League switch
Cruciate injuries rule Palace duo Dann and Puncheon out for the season
Llorente scores on Swansea return as Spurs weather storm at the Liberty
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
LIVERPOOL
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
LEINSTER
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
New Year, new focus: McGrath puts November behind him to regain form and fitness
'He's got an incredible appetite for work': Van der Flier sets new Pro14 record

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie