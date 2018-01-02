  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Irish striker Madden on the move as he is signed by Fleetwood Town

The former Bohemians player has made the switch from Scunthorpe United.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 11:13 PM
7 hours ago 3,675 Views 4 Comments
IRISH STRIKER PADDY Madden is on the move early in the January transfer window after joining Fleetwood Town from fellow League One outfit Scunthorpe United.

Paddy Madden makes his debut Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The signing was confirmed this evening with Fleetwood Town revealing that they have paid ‘a six-figure fee for his services’.

Madden is switching from Scunthorpe United, currently fourth in the division, to Fleetwood Town who are 12th.

Madden originally joined Scunthorpe United in January 2014 from Yeovil Town, the club that he helped secure promotion to the Championship when he netted in their 2013 playoff final victory over Brentford.

In total the former Bohemians striker has scored 113 times in a career that also saw him line out for Carlisle United.

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

