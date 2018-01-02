Irish striker Madden on the move as he is signed by Fleetwood Town

IRISH STRIKER PADDY Madden is on the move early in the January transfer window after joining Fleetwood Town from fellow League One outfit Scunthorpe United.

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The signing was confirmed this evening with Fleetwood Town revealing that they have paid ‘a six-figure fee for his services’.

Madden is switching from Scunthorpe United, currently fourth in the division, to Fleetwood Town who are 12th.

Madden originally joined Scunthorpe United in January 2014 from Yeovil Town, the club that he helped secure promotion to the Championship when he netted in their 2013 playoff final victory over Brentford.

In total the former Bohemians striker has scored 113 times in a career that also saw him line out for Carlisle United.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

