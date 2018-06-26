This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Phil Neville's 16-year-old son Harvey signs for Man United from Valencia

The teenager has put pen to paper on a professional deal with the club his father and uncle Gary made a name for themselves.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 6:19 PM
1 hour ago
PHIL NEVILLE’S SON Harvey has followed in his footsteps by signing a deal with Manchester United.

Neville Jr joined the youth academy at Valencia when Neville Sr moved to the club as assistant to his brother Gary in 2015.

However, the teenager, who uploaded a photo of himself putting pen to paper on a contract on his 16th birthday, will continue his fledgling career with United.

Phil, who manages the England women’s national team, wrote on Instagram: “Proud of you @harvey.neville go follow your dreams!!!!”

Proud of you @harvey.neville 🔴⚪️⚫️ go follow your dreams!!!

A post shared by Philip Neville (@philipneville18) on

Neville Sr made 386 appearances as player for United and returned as a coach when David Moyes took charge at Old Trafford in 2013.

In a post on Instagram, Gary Neville wrote: “Congratulations @harvey.neville you’ve practiced so hard to get where you are! Keep going.”

